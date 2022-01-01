Home > Oppo Smartphones > Oppo Realme 9 Pro: specifications and benchmarks

Oppo Realme 9 Pro

Oppo Realme 9 Pro
Display
80
Performance
57
Battery
90
Camera
59
NanoReview score
70
Category Mid-range
Announced February 2022
Release date February 2022

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Oppo Realme 9 Pro
80

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2412 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 400 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
Max. Brightness
572 nits
46

Design and build

Height 164.3 mm (6.47 inches)
Width 75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
84.4%
57

Performance

All specs and test Oppo Realme 9 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
Max. clock 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
Lithography process 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
697
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2038
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
403117
63

Software

Operating system Android 12
ROM Realme UI 3.0
90

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh
Charge power 33 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (52% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
19:52 hr
Watching videos (Player)
21:20 hr
Talk (3G)
36:16 hr
59

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Realme 9 Pro
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9280 x 6920
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Angle of widest lens 119°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV08D10 (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.1
Pixel size 1 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.13"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
79

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Depends on the region
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot Yes
LTE Cat* 18
5G support Yes
71

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos Yes

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced February 2022
Release date February 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Realme 9 Pro may differ by country or region

User ratings

4 of 5 points (1 votes)

