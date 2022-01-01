Oppo Realme 9 Pro Display 80 Performance 57 Battery 90 Camera 59 NanoReview score 70 Category Mid-range Announced February 2022 Release date February 2022

80 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.6 inches Resolution 1080 x 2412 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 400 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.4% Display features - DCI-P3 Max. Brightness 572 nits

46 Design and build Height 164.3 mm (6.47 inches) Width 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 84.4%

57 Performance All specs and test Oppo Realme 9 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Max. clock 2200 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78) Lithography process 6 nanometers Graphics Adreno 619 Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 697 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 2038 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 403117

63 Software Operating system Android 12 ROM Realme UI 3.0

90 Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh Charge power 33 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (52% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:15 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 19:52 hr Watching videos (Player) 21:20 hr Talk (3G) 36:16 hr Phones With the Best Battery Life - 10th place

59 Camera Specs and camera test of the Realme 9 Pro Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels Image resolution 9280 x 6920 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Angle of widest lens 119° Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 25 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV08D10 (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.1 Pixel size 1 microns Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.13" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

79 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Depends on the region Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot Yes LTE Cat * 18 5G support Yes

71 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio No Dolby Atmos Yes

Other Category Mid-range Announced February 2022 Release date February 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

