Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus vs Realme 9 Pro VS Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus Oppo Realme 9 Pro Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus (with MediaTek Dimensity 920) that was released on February 16, 2022, against the Oppo Realme 9 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Optical image stabilization

26% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (505K versus 400K)

Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Stereo speakers

Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

18% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 817 and 694 points Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 9 Pro Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB

Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD Size 6.4 inches 6.6 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2412 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 411 ppi 400 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 - Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.2% 84.4% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3 Max. Brightness Realme 9 Pro Plus +5% 594 nits Realme 9 Pro 566 nits

Design and build Height 160.2 mm (6.31 inches) 164.3 mm (6.47 inches) Width 73.3 mm (2.89 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 182 gramm (6.42 oz) 195 gramm (6.88 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material - Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Green Black, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Realme 9 Pro Plus 84.2% Realme 9 Pro 84.4%

Performance Tests of Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus and Oppo Realme 9 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 920 Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Max. clock 2500 MHz 2200 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A78 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78) L3 cache 2 MB - Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers Graphics Mali-G68 MC4 Adreno 619 GPU clock 950 MHz - FLOPS ~684 GFLOPS - Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2 Memory card No MicroSD Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Realme 9 Pro Plus +18% 817 Realme 9 Pro 694 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Realme 9 Pro Plus +15% 2316 Realme 9 Pro 2010 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Realme 9 Pro Plus +26% 505899 Realme 9 Pro 400589 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Ranking

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 12 ROM Realme UI 3.0 Realme UI 3.0

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 9280 x 6920 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Optical Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) - Angle of widest lens 119° 119° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 25 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV08D10 (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.4 f/2.1 Focal length 27 mm - Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.13" 1/3.13" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Depends on the region Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * - 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio No No Dolby Atmos - Yes

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced February 2022 February 2022 Release date February 2022 February 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion If the performance, camera, connectivity, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme 9 Pro.