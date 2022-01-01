Oppo Realme C30 Display 61 Performance 30 Battery 70 Camera 44 NanoReview score 52 Category Budget Announced July 2022 Release date July 2022

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Oppo Realme C30

61 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.5 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 270 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz Max rated brightness 400 nits HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 82.2%

52 Design and build Height 164.1 mm (6.46 inches) Width 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 182 gramm (6.42 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner No Screen-to-body ratio 82.2%

30 Performance All specs and test Oppo Realme C30 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Unisoc Tiger T612 Max. clock 1800 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A75 Lithography process 12 nanometers Graphics Mali-G57 MP1 GPU clock 614 MHz Memory RAM size 2, 3 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Channels 2 Storage Storage size 32, 64 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 348 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1307 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 179842 CPU 59874 GPU 21805 Memory 45664 UX 52407 Total score 179842

63 Software Operating system Android 11 ROM Realme UI Go

70 Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh Charge power 10 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging No Full charging time 2:55 hr

44 Camera Specs and camera test of the Realme C30 Main camera Matrix 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion No Lenses 1 (8 MP) Wide (main) lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Selfie camera Megapixels 5 megapixels Image resolution 2560 x 1960 Aperture f/2.2 Focal length 27 mm Sensor type CMOS Sensor size 1/5.0" Video resolution 720p at 30 FPS

58 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE USB type Micro USB USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * No Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 7 2G network GSM 850/900/1800/1900 3G network WCDMA Bands 1/5/8 4G network LTE Bands 1/3/5/8 5G support No

55 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Budget Announced July 2022 Release date July 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Realme C30 may differ by country or region