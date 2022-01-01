Home > Oppo Smartphones > Oppo Realme C30: specifications and benchmarks

Oppo Realme C30

Oppo Realme C30
Display
61
Performance
30
Battery
70
Camera
44
NanoReview score
52
Category Budget
Announced July 2022
Release date July 2022

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Oppo Realme C30
61

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 400 nits
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82.2%
52

Design and build

Height 164.1 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 182 gramm (6.42 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner No
Screen-to-body ratio
82.2%
30

Performance

All specs and test Oppo Realme C30 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Unisoc Tiger T612
Max. clock 1800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MP1
GPU clock 614 MHz
Memory
RAM size 2, 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
348
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1307
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
179842
CPU 59874
GPU 21805
Memory 45664
UX 52407
Total score 179842
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result
63

Software

Operating system Android 11
ROM Realme UI Go
70

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh
Charge power 10 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging No
Full charging time 2:55 hr
44

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Realme C30
Main camera
Matrix 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No
Lenses 1 (8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1960
Aperture f/2.2
Focal length 27 mm
Sensor type CMOS
Sensor size 1/5.0"
Video resolution 720p at 30 FPS
58

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE
USB type Micro USB
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 7
2G network GSM 850/900/1800/1900
3G network WCDMA Bands 1/5/8
4G network LTE Bands 1/3/5/8
5G support No
55

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Budget
Announced July 2022
Release date July 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Realme C30 may differ by country or region

User ratings

3 of 5 points (3 votes)

Competitors

1. Xiaomi Redmi 9A or Oppo Realme C30
2. Oppo Realme C20 or Realme C30
3. Oppo Realme C25 or Realme C30
4. Xiaomi Poco C31 or Oppo Realme C30
5. Oppo Realme Narzo 50i or Realme C30
6. Samsung Galaxy A03 Core or Oppo Realme C30
7. Oppo Realme C35 or Realme C30
8. Xiaomi Redmi 10A or Oppo Realme C30

Write a comment

Promotion
РусскийEnglish