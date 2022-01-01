Oppo Realme C30
Display
61
Performance
30
Battery
70
Camera
44
NanoReview score
52
|Category
|Budget
|Announced
|July 2022
|Release date
|July 2022
61
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|PPI
|270 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|400 nits
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|82.2%
52
Design and build
|Height
|164.1 mm (6.46 inches)
|Width
|75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|182 gramm (6.42 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|Blue, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|No
Screen-to-body ratio
82.2%
30
Performance
|Chipset
|Unisoc Tiger T612
|Max. clock
|1800 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A75
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G57 MP1
|GPU clock
|614 MHz
|RAM size
|2, 3 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|32, 64 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
348
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1307
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
179842
|CPU
|59874
|GPU
|21805
|Memory
|45664
|UX
|52407
|Total score
|179842
63
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|ROM
|Realme UI Go
70
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|Full charging time
|2:55 hr
44
Camera
|Matrix
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|Lenses
|1 (8 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2560 x 1960
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|27 mm
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/5.0"
|Video resolution
|720p at 30 FPS
58
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|USB type
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|7
|2G network
|GSM 850/900/1800/1900
|3G network
|WCDMA Bands 1/5/8
|4G network
|LTE Bands 1/3/5/8
|5G support
|No
55
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
Other
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Realme C30 may differ by country or region