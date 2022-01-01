Oppo Realme C30s
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Oppo Realme C30s
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|PPI
|270 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|400 nits
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|82.1%
Design and build
|Height
|164.2 mm (6.46 inches)
|Width
|75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|186 gramm (6.56 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
82.1%
Performance
|Chipset
|Unisoc SC9863A
|Max. clock
|1600 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A55
|Lithography process
|28 nanometers
|Graphics
|PowerVR GE8322
|RAM size
|2, 3, 4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|32, 64 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
303
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
784
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
99331
|CPU
|25627
|GPU
|13569
|Memory
|30351
|UX
|28993
|Total score
|99331
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|ROM
|Realme UI Go
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|Full charging time
|3:28 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|Lenses
|1 (8 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 8 MP
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2560 x 1960
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/5.0"
|Video resolution
|720p at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
|NFC*
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|7
|2G network
|GSM 850/900/1800/1900
|3G network
|WCDMA Bands 1/5/8
|4G network
|LTE Bands 1/3/5/8/38/40/41
|5G support
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Announced
|September 2022
|Release date
|September 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Realme C30s may differ by country or region