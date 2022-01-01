Home > Oppo Smartphones > Oppo Realme C30s: specifications and benchmarks

Oppo Realme C30s

Oppo Realme C30s
Display
61
Performance
17
Battery
65
Camera
36
NanoReview score
46
Category Budget
Announced September 2022
Release date September 2022

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Oppo Realme C30s
61

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 400 nits
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82.1%
51

Design and build

Height 164.2 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 186 gramm (6.56 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
82.1%
17

Performance

All specs and test Oppo Realme C30s in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Unisoc SC9863A
Max. clock 1600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A55
Lithography process 28 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GE8322
Memory
RAM size 2, 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
303
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
784
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
99331
CPU 25627
GPU 13569
Memory 30351
UX 28993
Total score 99331
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result
63

Software

Operating system Android 12
ROM Realme UI Go
65

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh
Charge power 10 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging No
Full charging time 3:28 hr
36

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Realme C30s
Main camera
Matrix 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No
Lenses 1 (8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 8 MP
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1960
Sensor type CMOS
Sensor size 1/5.0"
Video resolution 720p at 30 FPS
51

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2
Bluetooth features A2DP
USB type Micro USB
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* No
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 7
2G network GSM 850/900/1800/1900
3G network WCDMA Bands 1/5/8
4G network LTE Bands 1/3/5/8/38/40/41
5G support No
55

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Budget
Announced September 2022
Release date September 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Realme C30s may differ by country or region

User ratings

4 of 5 points (1 votes)

Competitors

1. Oppo Realme C30s vs Xiaomi Redmi 9A
2. Oppo Realme C30s vs Realme C11
3. Oppo Realme C30s vs Narzo 50i
4. Oppo Realme C30s vs Realme C31
5. Oppo Realme C30s vs Xiaomi Redmi A1
6. Oppo Realme C30s vs Realme C30

Write a comment

Promotion
РусскийEnglish