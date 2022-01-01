Oppo Realme C30s Display 61 Performance 17 Battery 65 Camera 36 NanoReview score 46 Category Budget Announced September 2022 Release date September 2022

61 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.5 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 270 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz Max rated brightness 400 nits HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 82.1%

51 Design and build Height 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) Width 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 186 gramm (6.56 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 82.1%

17 Performance All specs and test Oppo Realme C30s in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Unisoc SC9863A Max. clock 1600 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A55 Lithography process 28 nanometers Graphics PowerVR GE8322 Memory RAM size 2, 3, 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Channels 2 Storage Storage size 32, 64 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 303 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 784 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 99331 CPU 25627 GPU 13569 Memory 30351 UX 28993 Total score 99331

63 Software Operating system Android 12 ROM Realme UI Go

65 Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh Charge power 10 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging No Full charging time 3:28 hr

36 Camera Specs and camera test of the Realme C30s Main camera Matrix 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion No Lenses 1 (8 MP) Wide (main) lens - 8 MP

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Selfie camera Megapixels 5 megapixels Image resolution 2560 x 1960 Sensor type CMOS Sensor size 1/5.0" Video resolution 720p at 30 FPS

51 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 4.2 Bluetooth features A2DP USB type Micro USB USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo NFC * No Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 7 2G network GSM 850/900/1800/1900 3G network WCDMA Bands 1/5/8 4G network LTE Bands 1/3/5/8/38/40/41 5G support No

55 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Budget Announced September 2022 Release date September 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Realme C30s may differ by country or region