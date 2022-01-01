Home > Oppo Smartphones > Oppo Realme C33: specifications and benchmarks

Oppo Realme C33

Oppo Realme C33
Display
61
Performance
30
Battery
70
Camera
46
NanoReview score
53
Category Budget
Announced September 2022
Release date September 2022

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Oppo Realme C33
61

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 400 nits
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82.1%
52

Design and build

Height 164.2 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 187 gramm (6.6 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
82.1%
30

Performance

All specs and test Oppo Realme C33 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Unisoc Tiger T612
Max. clock 1800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MP1
GPU clock 614 MHz
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
350
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1351
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
210530
CPU 68272
GPU 21829
Memory 62343
UX 57675
Total score 210530
63

Software

Operating system Android 12
ROM Realme UI S
70

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh
Charge power 10 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging No
Full charging time 3:00 hr
46

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Realme C33
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 0.3 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 0.3 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
Camera features - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1960
Aperture f/2.2
Focal length 27 mm
Sensor type CMOS
Sensor size 1/5.0"
Video resolution 720p at 30 FPS
58

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* No
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 7
2G network GSM 850/900/1800/1900
3G network WCDMA Bands 1/5/8
4G network LTE Bands 1/3/5/8/38/40/41
5G support No
55

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Budget
Announced September 2022
Release date September 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Realme C33 may differ by country or region

User ratings

4 of 5 points (1 votes)

