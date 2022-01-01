Oppo Realme C33 Display 61 Performance 30 Battery 70 Camera 46 NanoReview score 53 Category Budget Announced September 2022 Release date September 2022

61 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.5 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 270 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz Max rated brightness 400 nits HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 82.1%

52 Design and build Height 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) Width 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 187 gramm (6.6 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Gold, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 82.1%

30 Performance All specs and test Oppo Realme C33 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Unisoc Tiger T612 Max. clock 1800 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A75 Lithography process 12 nanometers Graphics Mali-G57 MP1 GPU clock 614 MHz Memory RAM size 3, 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Channels 2 Storage Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 350 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1351 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 210530 CPU 68272 GPU 21829 Memory 62343 UX 57675 Total score 210530

63 Software Operating system Android 12 ROM Realme UI S

70 Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh Charge power 10 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging No Full charging time 3:00 hr

46 Camera Specs and camera test of the Realme C33 Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion No Lenses 2 (50 MP + 0.3 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - 0.3 MP

- Aperture: f/2.8

Camera features - Bokeh mode Selfie camera Megapixels 5 megapixels Image resolution 2560 x 1960 Aperture f/2.2 Focal length 27 mm Sensor type CMOS Sensor size 1/5.0" Video resolution 720p at 30 FPS

58 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type Micro USB USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo NFC * No Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 7 2G network GSM 850/900/1800/1900 3G network WCDMA Bands 1/5/8 4G network LTE Bands 1/3/5/8/38/40/41 5G support No

55 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Budget Announced September 2022 Release date September 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Realme C33 may differ by country or region