Oppo Realme C33
Display
61
Performance
30
Battery
70
Camera
46
NanoReview score
53
|Category
|Budget
|Announced
|September 2022
|Release date
|September 2022
Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Oppo Realme C33
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|PPI
|270 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|400 nits
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|82.1%
Design and build
|Height
|164.2 mm (6.46 inches)
|Width
|75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|187 gramm (6.6 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|Gold, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
82.1%
Performance
|Chipset
|Unisoc Tiger T612
|Max. clock
|1800 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A75
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G57 MP1
|GPU clock
|614 MHz
|RAM size
|3, 4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|32, 64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
350
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1351
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
210530
|CPU
|68272
|GPU
|21829
|Memory
|62343
|UX
|57675
|Total score
|210530
63
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|ROM
|Realme UI S
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|Full charging time
|3:00 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8192 x 6144
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|Lenses
|2 (50 MP + 0.3 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|- 0.3 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2560 x 1960
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|27 mm
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/5.0"
|Video resolution
|720p at 30 FPS
58
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
|NFC*
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|7
|2G network
|GSM 850/900/1800/1900
|3G network
|WCDMA Bands 1/5/8
|4G network
|LTE Bands 1/3/5/8/38/40/41
|5G support
|No
55
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Announced
|September 2022
|Release date
|September 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Realme C33 may differ by country or region