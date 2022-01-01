Home > Oppo Smartphones > Oppo Realme C35: specifications and benchmarks

Oppo Realme C35

Oppo Realme C35
Display
68
Performance
39
Battery
78
Camera
59
NanoReview score
61
Category Budget
Announced February 2022
Release date February 2022

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Oppo Realme C35
68

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 401 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84%
Max. Brightness
448 nits
53

Design and build

Height 164.4 mm (6.47 inches)
Width 75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 189 gramm (6.67 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
84%
39

Performance

All specs and test Oppo Realme C35 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Unisoc Tiger T616
Max. clock 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MP1
GPU clock 750 MHz
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
365
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1393
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result
63

Software

Operating system Android 11
ROM Realme UI 2.0
78

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes
59

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Realme C35
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 0.3 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 0.3 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 720p at 30 FPS
72

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 7
2G network GSM 850/900/1800/1900MHz
3G network WCDMA 1/5/8
4G network LTE 1/3/5/7/8/20/28
5G support No
55

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Budget
Announced February 2022
Release date February 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Realme C35 may differ by country or region

