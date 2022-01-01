Oppo Realme C35
Display
68
Performance
39
Battery
78
Camera
59
NanoReview score
61
|Category
|Budget
|Announced
|February 2022
|Release date
|February 2022
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Oppo Realme C35
68
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.6 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2408 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|PPI
|401 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84%
Max. Brightness
448 nits
53
Design and build
|Height
|164.4 mm (6.47 inches)
|Width
|75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|189 gramm (6.67 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
84%
39
Performance
|Chipset
|Unisoc Tiger T616
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G57 MP1
|GPU clock
|750 MHz
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
365
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1393
63
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|ROM
|Realme UI 2.0
78
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
59
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8700 x 5800
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 0.3 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 0.3 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|720p at 30 FPS
72
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|7
|2G network
|GSM 850/900/1800/1900MHz
|3G network
|WCDMA 1/5/8
|4G network
|LTE 1/3/5/7/8/20/28
|5G support
|No
55
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Announced
|February 2022
|Release date
|February 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Realme C35 may differ by country or region