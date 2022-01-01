Oppo Realme C35 Display 68 Performance 39 Battery 78 Camera 59 NanoReview score 61 Category Budget Announced February 2022 Release date February 2022

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Oppo Realme C35

68 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.6 inches Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 401 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84% Max. Brightness 448 nits

53 Design and build Height 164.4 mm (6.47 inches) Width 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 189 gramm (6.67 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 84%

39 Performance All specs and test Oppo Realme C35 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Unisoc Tiger T616 Max. clock 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 Lithography process 12 nanometers Graphics Mali-G57 MP1 GPU clock 750 MHz Memory RAM size 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Channels 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 365 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1393

63 Software Operating system Android 11 ROM Realme UI 2.0

78 Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh Charge power 18 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes

59 Camera Specs and camera test of the Realme C35 Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 0.3 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 0.3 MP

- Aperture: f/2.8

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.0 Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 720p at 30 FPS

72 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * No Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 7 2G network GSM 850/900/1800/1900MHz 3G network WCDMA 1/5/8 4G network LTE 1/3/5/7/8/20/28 5G support No

55 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Budget Announced February 2022 Release date February 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Realme C35 may differ by country or region