Home > Oppo Smartphones > Oppo Realme GT Master Edition: specifications and benchmarks

Oppo Realme GT Master Edition

Oppo Realme GT Master Edition
Display
87
Performance
86
Battery
81
Camera
67
NanoReview score
79
Category Mid-range
Announced July 2021
Release date July 2021
Launch price ~ 325 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Oppo Realme GT Master Edition
87

Display

Type Super AMOLED
Size 6.43 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 402 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.3%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Max. Brightness
631 nits
55

Design and build

Height 159.2 mm (6.27 inches)
Width 73.5 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 174 gramm (6.14 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors White, Black, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
85.3%
86

Performance

All specs and test Oppo Realme GT Master Edition in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778 5G
Max. clock 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
Lithography process 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 642L
GPU clock 490 MHz
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
786
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2791
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result
63

Software

Operating system Android 11
ROM Realme UI 2.0
81

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4300 mAh
Charge power 65 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 15 min)
Full charging time 0:31 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
14:01 hr
Watching videos (Player)
20:08 hr
Talk (3G)
28:51 hr
67

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Realme GT Master Edition
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9280 x 6920
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Angle of widest lens 119°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX682 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.5
Pixel size 0.8 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.74"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
87

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 20
2G network GSM 850/900/1800/1900MHz
3G network WCDMA 1/2/4/5/6/8/19
4G network LTE 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/18/19/26/28a/34/38/39/40/41
5G support Yes
71

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos Yes

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced July 2021
Release date July 2021
Launch price ~ 325 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Realme GT Master Edition may differ by country or region

User ratings

4 of 5 points (3 votes)

Competitors

1. Apple iPhone 11 and Oppo Realme GT Master Edition
2. Xiaomi Poco F3 and Oppo Realme GT Master Edition
3. Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro and Oppo Realme GT Master Edition
4. Oppo Realme GT 5G and Oppo Realme GT Master Edition
5. Oppo Realme 8 Pro and Oppo Realme GT Master Edition
6. Oppo Realme X7 Max and Oppo Realme GT Master Edition
7. OnePlus Nord 2 5G and Oppo Realme GT Master Edition
8. Xiaomi Poco F3 GT and Oppo Realme GT Master Edition
9. Xiaomi Poco X3 GT and Oppo Realme GT Master Edition
10. Motorola Edge 20 and Oppo Realme GT Master Edition

Write a comment

РусскийEnglish