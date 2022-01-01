Oppo Realme GT Neo 3T Display 89 Performance 78 Battery 82 Camera 64 NanoReview score 76 Category Flagship Announced June 2022 Release date June 2022

89 Display Type AMOLED Size 6.62 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 397 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 85.7% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Max. Brightness 798 nits

54 Design and build Height 162.9 mm (6.41 inches) Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 8.65 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 194.5 gramm (6.86 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Glass Frame material Plastic Colors White, Black, Yellow Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 85.7%

78 Performance All specs and test Oppo Realme GT Neo 3T in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 Max. clock 3200 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)

- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77) L3 cache 4 MB Lithography process 7 nanometers Graphics Adreno 650 GPU clock 675 MHz FLOPS ~1372 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8 GB Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1020 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 3162 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 728560 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Android Ranking - 76th place

63 Software Operating system Android 12 ROM Realme UI 3.0

82 Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh Charge power 80 W Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (50% in 18 min) Full charging time 0:40 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 11:03 hr Watching video 17:16 hr Gaming 05:36 hr Standby 109 hr General battery life 34:21 hr Phone Battery Life Ranking - 89th place

64 Camera Specs and camera test of the Realme GT Neo 3T Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels Image resolution 9280 x 6920 Zoom Digital Flash Dual LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Angle of widest lens 119° Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 25 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.73"

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.3

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0"

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5"

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.5 Focal length 26 mm Pixel size 1 microns Sensor size 1/3.09" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

87 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No 5G support Yes

82 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack No FM radio No Dolby Atmos Yes

Other Category Flagship Announced June 2022 Release date June 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Realme GT Neo 3T may differ by country or region