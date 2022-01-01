Home > Oppo Smartphones > Oppo Realme GT Neo 3T: specifications and benchmarks

Oppo Realme GT Neo 3T

Oppo Realme GT Neo 3T
Display
89
Performance
78
Battery
82
Camera
64
NanoReview score
76
Category Flagship
Announced June 2022
Release date June 2022

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Oppo Realme GT Neo 3T
89

Display

Type AMOLED
Size 6.62 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 397 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 85.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Max. Brightness
798 nits
54

Design and build

Height 162.9 mm (6.41 inches)
Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.65 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 194.5 gramm (6.86 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Glass
Frame material Plastic
Colors White, Black, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
85.7%
78

Performance

All specs and test Oppo Realme GT Neo 3T in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
Max. clock 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650
GPU clock 675 MHz
FLOPS ~1372 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1020
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3162
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
728560
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result
63

Software

Operating system Android 12
ROM Realme UI 3.0
82

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh
Charge power 80 W
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 18 min)
Full charging time 0:40 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:03 hr
Watching video 17:16 hr
Gaming 05:36 hr
Standby 109 hr
General battery life
34:21 hr
64

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Realme GT Neo 3T
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9280 x 6920
Zoom Digital
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Angle of widest lens 119°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73"
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0"
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5"
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.5
Focal length 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns
Sensor size 1/3.09"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
87

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
5G support Yes
82

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos Yes

Other

Category Flagship
Announced June 2022
Release date June 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Realme GT Neo 3T may differ by country or region

User ratings

2.9 of 5 points (6 votes)

