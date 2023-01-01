Oppo Reno 10
- Screen: 6.7" AMOLED - 1080 x 2412
- SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
- Camera: 3 (64 MP + 32 MP + 8 MP)
- Battery: 4600 mAh
- OS: Android 13
- Weight: 180 grams (6.35 oz)
Review
Display
87
Camera
61
Performance
52
Gaming
76*
Battery
84*
Connectivity
78
NanoReview Score
68*
Scores marked with a red asterisk (*) are approximate, as we currently do not have sufficient test results to make a precise estimation.
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2412 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|PPI
|394 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|950 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|89.6%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Design and build
|Height
|162.4 mm (6.39 inches)
|Width
|74.2 mm (2.92 inches)
|Thickness
|7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|180 g (6.35 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Gold, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
89.6%
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
|Max clock
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 642L
|GPU clock
|490 MHz
|FLOPS
|~753 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
778
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2821
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
532604
Memory
|RAM size
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|Memory card
|No
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|ROM
|ColorOS 13.1
Battery
|Capacity
|4600 mAh
|Max charge power
|80 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 11 min)
|Full charging time
|0:28 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9000 x 7000
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|3 (64 MP + 32 MP + 8 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|- 32 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.74", Sony IMX709 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 3680
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|Focal length
|22 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.74"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|5G support
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|FM radio
|No
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|May 2023
|Release date
|May 2023
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Bundled charger
|Yes, 80 W
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Reno 10 may differ by country or region