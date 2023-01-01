Home > Oppo Smartphones > Oppo Reno 10: specifications and benchmarks

Oppo Reno 10

Oppo Reno 10
  • Screen: 6.7" AMOLED - 1080 x 2412
  • SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
  • Camera: 3 (64 MP + 32 MP + 8 MP)
  • Battery: 4600 mAh
  • OS: Android 13
  • Weight: 180 grams (6.35 oz)

Review

Display
87
Camera
61
Performance
52
Gaming
76*
Battery
84*
Connectivity
78
NanoReview Score
68*
Scores marked with a red asterisk (*) are approximate, as we currently do not have sufficient test results to make a precise estimation.

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Oppo Reno 10

Display

Type AMOLED
Size 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2412 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 394 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No
Max rated brightness 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 950 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 89.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display

Design and build

Height 162.4 mm (6.39 inches)
Width 74.2 mm (2.92 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 180 g (6.35 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Glass
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
89.6%

Performance

All specs and test Oppo Reno 10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
Max clock 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
Lithography process 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 642L
GPU clock 490 MHz
FLOPS ~753 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
778
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2821
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
532604
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2
Memory card No

Software

Operating system Android 13
ROM ColorOS 13.1

Battery

Capacity 4600 mAh
Max charge power 80 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging Yes
Fast charging Yes (50% in 11 min)
Full charging time 0:28 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Reno 10
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000
Zoom Optical, 2x
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p)
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 32 MP + 8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 32 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.74", Sony IMX709 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 3680
Aperture f/2.4
Focal length 22 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.74"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes
Infrared port Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 18
5G support Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced May 2023
Release date May 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 80 W
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Reno 10 may differ by country or region

User ratings

4.2 of 5 points (7 votes)

Competitors

1. Oppo Reno 10 and Reno 9
2. Oppo Reno 10 and Realme 11 Pro Plus
3. Oppo Reno 10 and Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
4. Oppo Reno 10 and Xiaomi Poco F5
5. Oppo Reno 10 and Realme GT Neo 5 SE
6. Oppo Reno 10 and Vivo V27
Compare other phones (1100+)

Write a comment

Promotion
EnglishРусский