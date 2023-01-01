Oppo Reno 10 Screen: 6.7" AMOLED - 1080 x 2412

SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G

Camera: 3 (64 MP + 32 MP + 8 MP)

Battery: 4600 mAh

OS: Android 13

Weight: 180 grams (6.35 oz)

Display Type AMOLED Size 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2412 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 394 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No Max rated brightness 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 950 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 89.6% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

Design and build Height 162.4 mm (6.39 inches) Width 74.2 mm (2.92 inches) Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 180 g (6.35 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Glass Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Gold, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 89.6%

Performance All specs and test Oppo Reno 10 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Max clock 2400 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)

- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78) Lithography process 6 nanometers Graphics Adreno 642L GPU clock 490 MHz FLOPS ~753 GFLOPS Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 778 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 2821 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 532604 Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 Memory card No

Software Operating system Android 13 ROM ColorOS 13.1

Battery Capacity 4600 mAh Max charge power 80 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging Yes Fast charging Yes (50% in 11 min) Full charging time 0:28 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of the Reno 10 Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels Image resolution 9000 x 7000 Zoom Optical, 2x Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) Lenses 3 (64 MP + 32 MP + 8 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Telephoto lens - 32 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.74", Sony IMX709 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 3680 Aperture f/2.4 Focal length 22 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.74" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Infrared port Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 18 5G support Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack No FM radio No

Other Category Mid-range Announced May 2023 Release date May 2023 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Bundled charger Yes, 80 W

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Reno 10 may differ by country or region