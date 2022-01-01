Home > Oppo Smartphones > Oppo Reno 8 Pro: specifications and benchmarks

Oppo Reno 8 Pro

Oppo Reno 8 Pro
Display
90
Performance
67
Battery
80
Camera
61
NanoReview score
74
Category Flagship
Announced May 2022
Release date June 2022

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Oppo Reno 8 Pro
90

Display

Type AMOLED
Size 6.62 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 397 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 89%
Display features - DCI-P3
Max. Brightness
1290 nits
80

Design and build

Height 161 mm (6.34 inches)
Width 74.2 mm (2.92 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 188 gramm (6.63 oz)
Frame material Metal
Colors Black, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
89%
67

Performance

All specs and test Oppo Reno 8 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1
Max. clock 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A710
Lithography process 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 662
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
706
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2381
63

Software

Operating system Android 12
ROM ColorOS 12.1
80

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh
Charge power 80 W
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging Yes
Fast charging Yes
61

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Reno 8 Pro
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels
Zoom Digital
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Angle of widest lens 120°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV08D10
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 3680
Aperture f/2.4
Focal length 24 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.74"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
87

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
5G support Yes
74

Sound

Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos Yes

Other

Category Flagship
Announced May 2022
Release date June 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Reno 8 Pro may differ by country or region

User ratings

4 of 5 points (1 votes)

Competitors

1. Reno 7 5G vs Reno 8 Pro

