Oppo Reno 8T

Oppo Reno 8T
  • Screen: 6.43" AMOLED - 1080 x 2400
  • SoC: MediaTek Helio G99
  • Camera: 3 (100 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
  • Battery: 5000 mAh
  • OS: Android 13
  • Weight: 193 grams (6.81 oz)

Review

Display
81
Performance
45
Battery
80
Camera
57
Connectivity
74
NanoReview score
65

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Oppo Reno 8T
81

Display

Type AMOLED
Size 6.43 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 409 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 430 nits
HDR support No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 84.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
54

Design and build

Height 160.8 mm (6.33 inches)
Width 73.84 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 7.85 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 193 g (6.81 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Orange
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
84.1%
45

Performance

All specs and test Oppo Reno 8T in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G99
Max. clock 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2
GPU clock 1000 MHz

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
557
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1807
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
377145
Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB
63

Software

Operating system Android 13
ROM ColorOS 13
80

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh
Charge power 33 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging Yes
Fast charging Yes (54% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr
57

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Reno 8T
Main camera
Matrix 100 megapixels
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 3 (100 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 100 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/3.3
- Focal length: 34 mm
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels
Aperture f/2.4
Focal length 22 mm
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
74

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 13
2G network GSM 850/900/1800/1900 МГц
3G network WCDMA 1/5/8
4G network LTE 1/3/5/7/8/20/28/38/40/41
5G support No
74

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced February 2023
Release date February 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Reno 8T may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.8 of 5 points (7 votes)

