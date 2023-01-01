Oppo Reno 8T Screen: 6.43" AMOLED - 1080 x 2400

6.43" AMOLED - 1080 x 2400 SoC: MediaTek Helio G99

MediaTek Helio G99 Camera: 3 (100 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)

3 (100 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Battery: 5000 mAh

5000 mAh OS: Android 13

Android 13 Weight: 193 grams (6.81 oz)

Review Display 81 Performance 45 Battery 80 Camera 57 Connectivity 74 NanoReview score 65

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Oppo Reno 8T

81 Display Type AMOLED Size 6.43 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 409 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz Max rated brightness 430 nits HDR support No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 84.1% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

54 Design and build Height 160.8 mm (6.33 inches) Width 73.84 mm (2.91 inches) Thickness 7.85 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 193 g (6.81 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Orange Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 84.1%

45 Performance All specs and test Oppo Reno 8T in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G99 Max. clock 2200 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76 Lithography process 6 nanometers Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 GPU clock 1000 MHz Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 557 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1807 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 377145 Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB

63 Software Operating system Android 13 ROM ColorOS 13

80 Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh Charge power 33 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging Yes Fast charging Yes (54% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:15 hr

57 Camera Specs and camera test of the Reno 8T Main camera Matrix 100 megapixels Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) Lenses 3 (100 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 100 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/3.3

- Focal length: 34 mm

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels Aperture f/2.4 Focal length 22 mm Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

74 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 13 2G network GSM 850/900/1800/1900 МГц 3G network WCDMA 1/5/8 4G network LTE 1/3/5/7/8/20/28/38/40/41 5G support No

74 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio No Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Mid-range Announced February 2023 Release date February 2023 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Reno 8T may differ by country or region