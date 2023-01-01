Realme GT Neo 5 SE
- Screen: 6.74" OLED - 1240 x 2772
- SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen2
- Camera: 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
- Battery: 5500 mAh
- OS: Android 13
- Weight: 193.1 grams (6.81 oz)
Review
Display
94
Performance
75
Battery
89
Camera
60
Connectivity
77
NanoReview Score
77
Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Realme GT Neo 5 SE
94
Display
|Type
|OLED
|Size
|6.74 inches
|Resolution
|1240 x 2772 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|PPI
|451 ppi
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|Yes
|Max rated brightness
|600 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1400 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|87.9%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
69
Design and build
|Height
|163.85 mm (6.45 inches)
|Width
|75.75 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|193.1 g (6.81 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
87.9%
75
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen2
|Max clock
|2910 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.49 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 2.91 GHz: Cortex-X2
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 725
|GPU clock
|580 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1781 GFLOPS
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
946878
|CPU
|239274
|GPU
|354162
|Memory
|173012
|UX
|182318
|Total score
|946878
Memory
|RAM size
|8, 12, 16 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5X
|Channels
|4
|Storage size
|256, 512, 1024 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
63
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|ROM
|Realme UI 4.0
89
Battery
|Capacity
|5500 mAh
|Charge power
|100 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
60
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9000 x 7000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|112°
|Lenses
|3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64M (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/3.3
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M2 (CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|Focal length
|25 mm
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.09"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
77
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|5G support
|Yes
74
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|FM radio
|No
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|April 2023
|Release date
|April 2023
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the GT Neo 5 SE may differ by country or region