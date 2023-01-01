Home > Realme Smartphones > Realme GT Neo 5 SE: specifications and benchmarks

Realme GT Neo 5 SE

Realme GT Neo 5 SE
  • Screen: 6.74" OLED - 1240 x 2772
  • SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen2
  • Camera: 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
  • Battery: 5500 mAh
  • OS: Android 13
  • Weight: 193.1 grams (6.81 oz)

Review

Display
94
Performance
75
Battery
89
Camera
60
Connectivity
77
NanoReview Score
77

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Realme GT Neo 5 SE
94

Display

Type OLED
Size 6.74 inches
Resolution 1240 x 2772 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 451 ppi
Refresh rate 144 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes
Max rated brightness 600 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1400 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 87.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
69

Design and build

Height 163.85 mm (6.45 inches)
Width 75.75 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 193.1 g (6.81 oz)
Waterproof No
Colors Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
87.9%
75

Performance

All specs and test Realme GT Neo 5 SE in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen2
Max clock 2910 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.49 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 2.91 GHz: Cortex-X2
Lithography process 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 725
GPU clock 580 MHz
FLOPS ~1781 GFLOPS
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
946878
CPU 239274
GPU 354162
Memory 173012
UX 182318
Total score 946878
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12, 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR5X
Channels 4
Storage
Storage size 256, 512, 1024 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1
Memory card No
63

Software

Operating system Android 13
ROM Realme UI 4.0
89

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5500 mAh
Charge power 100 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes
60

Camera

Specs and camera test of the GT Neo 5 SE
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 112°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64M (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/3.3
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M2 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.5
Focal length 25 mm
Pixel size 1 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.09"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
77

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes
Infrared port Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 20
5G support Yes
74

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced April 2023
Release date April 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the GT Neo 5 SE may differ by country or region

