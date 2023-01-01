Realme GT Neo 5 SE Screen: 6.74" OLED - 1240 x 2772

6.74" OLED - 1240 x 2772 SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen2

Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen2 Camera: 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)

3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Battery: 5500 mAh

5500 mAh OS: Android 13

Android 13 Weight: 193.1 grams (6.81 oz)

Review Display 94 Performance 75 Battery 89 Camera 60 Connectivity 77 NanoReview Score 77

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Realme GT Neo 5 SE

94 Display Type OLED Size 6.74 inches Resolution 1240 x 2772 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 451 ppi Refresh rate 144 Hz Adaptive refresh rate Yes Max rated brightness 600 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1400 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 87.9% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming

69 Design and build Height 163.85 mm (6.45 inches) Width 75.75 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 193.1 g (6.81 oz) Waterproof No Colors Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 87.9%

75 Performance All specs and test Realme GT Neo 5 SE in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen2 Max clock 2910 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510

- 3 cores at 2.49 GHz: Cortex-A710

- 1 core at 2.91 GHz: Cortex-X2 Lithography process 4 nanometers Graphics Adreno 725 GPU clock 580 MHz FLOPS ~1781 GFLOPS AnTuTu Benchmark 9 946878 CPU 239274 GPU 354162 Memory 173012 UX 182318 Total score 946878 AnTuTu Benchmark Ranking - 76th place Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12, 16 GB Memory type LPDDR5X Channels 4 Storage Storage size 256, 512, 1024 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 Memory card No

63 Software Operating system Android 13 ROM Realme UI 4.0

89 Battery Specifications Capacity 5500 mAh Charge power 100 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes

60 Camera Specs and camera test of the GT Neo 5 SE Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels Image resolution 9000 x 7000 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 112° Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 25 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64M (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/3.3

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M2 (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.5 Focal length 25 mm Pixel size 1 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size 1/3.09" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

77 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Infrared port Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 20 5G support Yes

74 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack No FM radio No

Other Category Mid-range Announced April 2023 Release date April 2023 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the GT Neo 5 SE may differ by country or region