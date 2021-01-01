Samsung Galaxy A01
Display
Performance
Battery
Camera
NanoReview score
|Category
|Budget
|Announced
|December 2019
|Release date
|February 2020
|Launch price
|~ 100 USD
Full specifications
Display
|Type
|TFT LCD
|Size
|5.7 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1520 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|PPI
|301 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|75.1%
Max. Brightness
428 nits
Design and build
|Height
|146.2 mm (5.76 inches)
|Width
|70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
|Thickness
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|149 gramm (5.26 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|No
Screen-to-body ratio
75.1%
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.45 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 505
|GPU clock
|450 MHz
|FLOPS
|~48 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|2 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|Channels
|1
|Storage size
|16 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
872
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
3086
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
177
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
814
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
70751
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
87653
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10.0
|ROM
|One UI 2
|OS size
|7.1 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3000 mAh
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|Full charging time
|2:10 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|Lenses
|2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2560 x 1960
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/5"
|Video resolution
|720p при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|4
|2G network
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 - SIM 1 & SIM 2
|3G network
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G network
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|5G support
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Announced
|December 2019
|Release date
|February 2020
|Launch price
|~ 100 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.35 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.56 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy A01 may differ by country or region