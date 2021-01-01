Samsung Galaxy A01 Display 57 Performance 21 Battery 57 Camera 46 NanoReview score 46 Category Budget Announced December 2019 Release date February 2020 Launch price ~ 100 USD

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Samsung Galaxy A01

57 Display Type TFT LCD Size 5.7 inches Resolution 720 x 1520 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 PPI 301 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 75.1% Max. Brightness 428 nits

47 Design and build Height 146.2 mm (5.76 inches) Width 70.9 mm (2.79 inches) Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 149 gramm (5.26 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Red Fingerprint scanner No Screen-to-body ratio 75.1%

21 Performance All specs and test Samsung Galaxy A01 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 Max. clock 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.45 GHz: Cortex-A53

- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 Lithography process 12 nanometers Graphics Adreno 505 GPU clock 450 MHz FLOPS ~48 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 2 GB Memory type LPDDR3 Memory clock 933 MHz Channels 1 Storage Storage size 16 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 872 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 3086 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 177 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 814 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 70751 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 87653

59 Software Operating system Android 10.0 ROM One UI 2 OS size 7.1 GB

57 Battery Specifications Capacity 3000 mAh Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging No Full charging time 2:10 hr

46 Camera Specs and camera test of the Galaxy A01 Main camera Matrix 13 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion No Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 28 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

Camera features - Bokeh mode Selfie camera Megapixels 5 megapixels Image resolution 2560 x 1960 Aperture f/2.0 Pixel size 1.12 microns Sensor type CMOS Sensor size 1/5" Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS

50 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 4.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type Micro USB USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * No Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 4 2G network GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 - SIM 1 & SIM 2 3G network HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G network LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G support No

60 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Budget Announced December 2019 Release date February 2020 Launch price ~ 100 USD SAR (head) 0.35 W/kg SAR (body) 1.56 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy A01 may differ by country or region