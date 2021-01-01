Home > Samsung Smartphones > Samsung Galaxy A01: specifications and benchmarks

Samsung Galaxy A01

Samsung Galaxy A01
Display
57
Performance
21
Battery
57
Camera
46
NanoReview score
46
Category Budget
Announced December 2019
Release date February 2020
Launch price ~ 100 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Samsung Galaxy A01
57

Display

Type TFT LCD
Size 5.7 inches
Resolution 720 x 1520 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9
PPI 301 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 75.1%
Max. Brightness
428 nits
47

Design and build

Height 146.2 mm (5.76 inches)
Width 70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 149 gramm (5.26 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner No
Screen-to-body ratio
75.1%
21

Performance

All specs and test Samsung Galaxy A01 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
Max. clock 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.45 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 505
GPU clock 450 MHz
FLOPS ~48 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz
Channels 1
Storage
Storage size 16 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
872
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
3086
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
177
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
814
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
70751
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
87653
59

Software

Operating system Android 10.0
ROM One UI 2
OS size 7.1 GB
57

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging No
Full charging time 2:10 hr
46

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Galaxy A01
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1960
Aperture f/2.0
Pixel size 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Sensor size 1/5"
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS
50

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 4
2G network GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 - SIM 1 & SIM 2
3G network HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G network LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G support No
60

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Budget
Announced December 2019
Release date February 2020
Launch price ~ 100 USD
SAR (head) 0.35 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.56 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
Box* -
Some specifications of the Galaxy A01 may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.4 of 5 points (295 votes)

