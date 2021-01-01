Samsung Galaxy A02 Display 54 Performance 21 Battery 72 Camera 43 NanoReview score 49 Category Budget Announced January 2021 Release date January 2021 Launch price ~ 94 USD

54 Display Type PLS TFT Size 6.5 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 270 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 81.9%

45 Design and build Height 164 mm (6.46 inches) Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) Weight 206 gramm (7.27 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner No Screen-to-body ratio 81.9%

21 Performance All specs and test Samsung Galaxy A02 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Mediatek MT6739W Max. clock 1500 MHz CPU cores 4 (4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53 Lithography process 28 nanometers Graphics PowerVR GE8100 GPU clock 570 MHz FLOPS ~21 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 3 GB Memory type LPDDR3 Memory clock 933 MHz Channels 1 Storage Storage size 32 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 104 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 402

59 Software Operating system Android 10 ROM One UI 2.0

72 Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging No

43 Camera Specs and camera test of the Galaxy A02 Main camera Matrix 13 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion No Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode Selfie camera Megapixels 5 megapixels Image resolution 2560 x 1960 Aperture f/2.0 Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS

59 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type Micro USB USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * No Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 4 5G support No

76 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Dolby Atmos Yes

Other Category Budget Announced January 2021 Release date January 2021 Launch price ~ 94 USD SAR (head) 0.65 W/kg SAR (body) 1.71 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy A02 may differ by country or region