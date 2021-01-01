Home > Samsung Smartphones > Samsung Galaxy A02s: specifications and benchmarks

Samsung Galaxy A02s

Samsung Galaxy A02s
Display
56
Performance
26
Battery
84
Camera
51
NanoReview score
53
Category Budget
Announced November 2020
Release date January 2021
Launch price ~ 131 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Samsung Galaxy A02s
56

Display

Type TFT LCD
Size 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.8%
Max. Brightness
150 nits
52

Design and build

Height 164.2 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 164.2 gramm (5.79 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors White, Black
Fingerprint scanner No
Screen-to-body ratio
81.8%
26

Performance

All specs and test Samsung Galaxy A02s in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
Max. clock 1800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8)
Architecture - 8 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 506
GPU clock 720 MHz
FLOPS ~124 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz
Channels 1
Storage
Storage size 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
267
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
992
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
90984
59

Software

Operating system Android 10.0
84

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh
Charge power 15 W
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes
51

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Galaxy A02s
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No
Lenses 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1960
Aperture f/2.2
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS
56

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 4
2G network GSM 800 / 850 / 900 / 1800 / 2100 / 2600
3G network UMTS 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G network LTE 800 / 850 / 900 / 1800 / 2100 / 2600
5G support No
60

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Budget
Announced November 2020
Release date January 2021
Launch price ~ 131 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy A02s may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.4 of 5 points (60 votes)

Competitors

1. Samsung Galaxy A02s or Samsung Galaxy A01

Write a comment

РусскийEnglish