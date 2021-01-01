Samsung Galaxy A03 Core
Display
60
Performance
17
Battery
65
Camera
45
NanoReview score
48
|Category
|Budget
|Announced
|November 2021
|Release date
|December 2021
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Samsung Galaxy A03 Core
60
Display
|Type
|PLS TFT
|Size
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|PPI
|270 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|81.8%
Max. Brightness
454 nits
52
Design and build
|Height
|164.2 mm (6.46 inches)
|Width
|75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
|Thickness
|9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
|Weight
|211 gramm (7.44 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|No
Screen-to-body ratio
81.8%
17
Performance
|Chipset
|Unisoc SC9863A
|Max. clock
|1600 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A55
|Lithography process
|28 nanometers
|Graphics
|PowerVR GE8322
|RAM size
|2 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|Channels
|1
|Storage size
|32 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
148
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
760
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
115048
|Total score
|115048
67
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|ROM
|Android Go
|OS size
|8.8 GB
65
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|Yes
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|Full charging time
|2:50 hr
45
Camera
|Matrix
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|Lenses
|1 (8 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Phase autofocus
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2560 x 1920
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
50
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|4
|2G network
|GSM850, GSM900, DCS1800
|3G network
|UMTS B1 (2100), B5(850), B8 (900)
|4G network
|LTE B1(2100), B3(1800), B5(850), B7(2600), B8(900), B20(800), B28(700), B38(2600), B40(2300), B41(2500)
|5G support
|No
60
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
Other
|SAR (head)
|0.24 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.39 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy A03 Core may differ by country or region