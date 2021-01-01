Samsung Galaxy A03 Core Display 60 Performance 17 Battery 65 Camera 45 NanoReview score 48 Category Budget Announced November 2021 Release date December 2021

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Samsung Galaxy A03 Core

60 Display Type PLS TFT Size 6.5 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 270 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 81.8% Max. Brightness 454 nits

52 Design and build Height 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) Weight 211 gramm (7.44 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner No Screen-to-body ratio 81.8%

17 Performance All specs and test Samsung Galaxy A03 Core in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Unisoc SC9863A Max. clock 1600 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A55 Lithography process 28 nanometers Graphics PowerVR GE8322 Memory RAM size 2 GB Memory type LPDDR3 Channels 1 Storage Storage size 32 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 148 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 760 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 115048 Total score 115048

67 Software Operating system Android 11 ROM Android Go OS size 8.8 GB

65 Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh Charge power 10 W Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable Yes Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging No Full charging time 2:50 hr

45 Camera Specs and camera test of the Galaxy A03 Core Main camera Matrix 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion No Lenses 1 (8 MP) Wide (main) lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Phase autofocus

Selfie camera Megapixels 5 megapixels Image resolution 2560 x 1920 Aperture f/2.2 Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

50 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 4.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type Micro USB USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * No Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 4 2G network GSM850, GSM900, DCS1800 3G network UMTS B1 (2100), B5(850), B8 (900) 4G network LTE B1(2100), B3(1800), B5(850), B7(2600), B8(900), B20(800), B28(700), B38(2600), B40(2300), B41(2500) 5G support No

60 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Budget Announced November 2021 Release date December 2021 SAR (head) 0.24 W/kg SAR (body) 1.39 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy A03 Core may differ by country or region