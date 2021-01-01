Home > Samsung Smartphones > Samsung Galaxy A03 Core: specifications and benchmarks

Samsung Galaxy A03 Core

Samsung Galaxy A03 Core
Display
60
Performance
17
Battery
65
Camera
45
NanoReview score
48
Category Budget
Announced November 2021
Release date December 2021

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Samsung Galaxy A03 Core
60

Display

Type PLS TFT
Size 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.8%
Max. Brightness
454 nits
52

Design and build

Height 164.2 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 211 gramm (7.44 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner No
Screen-to-body ratio
81.8%
17

Performance

All specs and test Samsung Galaxy A03 Core in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Unisoc SC9863A
Max. clock 1600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A55
Lithography process 28 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GE8322
Memory
RAM size 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR3
Channels 1
Storage
Storage size 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
148
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
760
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
115048
Total score 115048
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result
67

Software

Operating system Android 11
ROM Android Go
OS size 8.8 GB
65

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh
Charge power 10 W
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable Yes
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging No
Full charging time 2:50 hr
45

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Galaxy A03 Core
Main camera
Matrix 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No
Lenses 1 (8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Phase autofocus
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1920
Aperture f/2.2
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
50

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 4
2G network GSM850, GSM900, DCS1800
3G network UMTS B1 (2100), B5(850), B8 (900)
4G network LTE B1(2100), B3(1800), B5(850), B7(2600), B8(900), B20(800), B28(700), B38(2600), B40(2300), B41(2500)
5G support No
60

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Budget
Announced November 2021
Release date December 2021
SAR (head) 0.24 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.39 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy A03 Core may differ by country or region

