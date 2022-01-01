Home > Samsung Smartphones > Samsung Galaxy A04e: specifications and benchmarks

Samsung Galaxy A04e

Samsung Galaxy A04e
Display
54
Performance
18
Battery
70
Camera
44
NanoReview score
48
Category Budget
Announced October 2022
Release date November 2022

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Samsung Galaxy A04e
54

Display

Type PLS TFT
Size 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 400 nits
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.8%
45

Design and build

Height 164.2 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 188 gramm (6.63 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner No
Screen-to-body ratio
81.8%
18

Performance

All specs and test Samsung Galaxy A04e in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G35
Max. clock 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers
Graphics IMG PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 680 MHz
FLOPS ~54.4 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB
Storage
Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
176
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
684
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result
67

Software

Operating system Android 12
ROM One UI Core 4.1
70

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh
Charge power 10 W
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging No
44

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Galaxy A04e
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1960
Aperture f/2.2
Sensor type CMOS
56

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 4
5G support No
64

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes

Other

Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy A04e may differ by country or region

