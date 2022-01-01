Samsung Galaxy A04e Display 54 Performance 18 Battery 70 Camera 44 NanoReview score 48 Category Budget Announced October 2022 Release date November 2022

54 Display Type PLS TFT Size 6.5 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 270 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz Max rated brightness 400 nits HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 81.8%

45 Design and build Height 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) Weight 188 gramm (6.63 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner No Screen-to-body ratio 81.8%

18 Performance All specs and test Samsung Galaxy A04e in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G35 Max. clock 2300 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53

- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53 Lithography process 12 nanometers Graphics IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU clock 680 MHz FLOPS ~54.4 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 3, 4 GB Storage Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 176 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 684

67 Software Operating system Android 12 ROM One UI Core 4.1

70 Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh Charge power 10 W Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging No

44 Camera Specs and camera test of the Galaxy A04e Main camera Matrix 13 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion No Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode Selfie camera Megapixels 5 megapixels Image resolution 2560 x 1960 Aperture f/2.2 Sensor type CMOS

56 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * No Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 4 5G support No

64 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes

Other Category Budget Announced October 2022 Release date November 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer Box * -

