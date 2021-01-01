Samsung Galaxy A10e Display 56 Performance 24 Battery 59 Camera 42 NanoReview score 49 Category Budget Announced July 2019 Release date August 2019 Launch price ~ 150 USD

56 Display Type PLS TFT Size 5.83 inches Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 PPI 295 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 81.4% Max. Brightness 450 nits

49 Design and build Height 147.3 mm (5.8 inches) Width 69.6 mm (2.74 inches) Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 141 gramm (4.97 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Gold, Blue, Red Fingerprint scanner No Screen-to-body ratio 81.4%

24 Performance All specs and test Samsung Galaxy A10e in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7884 Max. clock 1600 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.35 GHz: Cortex-A53

- 2 cores at 1.56 GHz: Cortex-A73 Lithography process 14 nanometers Graphics Mali-G71 MP2 GPU clock 770 MHz FLOPS ~64 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 2 GB Memory type LPDDR3 Memory clock 933 MHz Channels 1 Storage Storage size 32 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 1154 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 3523 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 232 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 828 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 85707 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 94634

51 Software Operating system Android 9.0 ROM One UI 1.0

59 Battery Specifications Capacity 3400 mAh Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging No Full charging time 1:40 hr

42 Camera Specs and camera test of the Galaxy A10e Main camera Matrix 8 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion No Lenses 1 (8 MP) Wide (main) lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 27 mm

Selfie camera Megapixels 5 megapixels Image resolution 2560 x 1920 Aperture f/2.0 Focal length 32 mm Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS

71 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * No Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 4 2G network GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G network HSDPA 850 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 - AT&T 4G network HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 5G support No

60 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy A10e may differ by country or region