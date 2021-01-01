Home > Samsung Smartphones > Samsung Galaxy A10e: specifications and benchmarks

Samsung Galaxy A10e

Samsung Galaxy A10e
Display
56
Performance
24
Battery
59
Camera
42
NanoReview score
49
Category Budget
Announced July 2019
Release date August 2019
Launch price ~ 150 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Samsung Galaxy A10e
56

Display

Type PLS TFT
Size 5.83 inches
Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9
PPI 295 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.4%
Max. Brightness
450 nits
49

Design and build

Height 147.3 mm (5.8 inches)
Width 69.6 mm (2.74 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 141 gramm (4.97 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Gold, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner No
Screen-to-body ratio
81.4%
24

Performance

All specs and test Samsung Galaxy A10e in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7884
Max. clock 1600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.35 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.56 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 14 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G71 MP2
GPU clock 770 MHz
FLOPS ~64 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz
Channels 1
Storage
Storage size 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
1154
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
3523
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
232
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
828
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
85707
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
94634
51

Software

Operating system Android 9.0
ROM One UI 1.0
59

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3400 mAh
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging No
Full charging time 1:40 hr
42

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Galaxy A10e
Main camera
Matrix 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No
Lenses 1 (8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 27 mm
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1920
Aperture f/2.0
Focal length 32 mm
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS
71

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 4
2G network GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G network HSDPA 850 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 - AT&T
4G network HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
5G support No
60

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No

Other

SAR (head) 0.14 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.77 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy A10e may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.8 of 5 points (16 votes)

