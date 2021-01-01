Samsung Galaxy A10e
Display
Performance
Battery
Camera
NanoReview score
|Category
|Budget
|Announced
|July 2019
|Release date
|August 2019
|Launch price
|~ 150 USD
Full specifications
Display
|Type
|PLS TFT
|Size
|5.83 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1560 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|PPI
|295 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|81.4%
Max. Brightness
450 nits
Design and build
|Height
|147.3 mm (5.8 inches)
|Width
|69.6 mm (2.74 inches)
|Thickness
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|141 gramm (4.97 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Gold, Blue, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|No
Screen-to-body ratio
81.4%
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7884
|Max. clock
|1600 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.35 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.56 GHz: Cortex-A73
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G71 MP2
|GPU clock
|770 MHz
|FLOPS
|~64 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|2 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|Channels
|1
|Storage size
|32 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
1154
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
3523
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
232
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
828
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
85707
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
94634
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0
|ROM
|One UI 1.0
Battery
|Capacity
|3400 mAh
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|Full charging time
|1:40 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|Lenses
|1 (8 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 27 mm
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2560 x 1920
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|32 mm
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|720p при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|4
|2G network
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G network
|HSDPA 850 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 - AT&T
|4G network
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|5G support
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Announced
|July 2019
|Release date
|August 2019
|Launch price
|~ 150 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.14 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|0.77 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy A10e may differ by country or region