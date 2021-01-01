Home > Samsung Smartphones > Samsung Galaxy A11: specifications and benchmarks

Samsung Galaxy A11

Samsung Galaxy A11
Display
58
Performance
25
Battery
74
Camera
55
NanoReview score
54
Category Budget
Announced March 2020
Release date May 2020
Launch price ~ 125 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Samsung Galaxy A11
58

Display

Type TFT LCD
Size 6.4 inches
Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9
PPI 268 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.6%
Max. Brightness
450 nits
51

Design and build

Height 161.4 mm (6.35 inches)
Width 76.3 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 177 gramm (6.24 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors White, Black, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
81.6%
25

Performance

All specs and test Samsung Galaxy A11 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
Max. clock 1800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8)
Architecture - 8 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 506
GPU clock 720 MHz
FLOPS ~124 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz
Channels 1
Storage
Storage size 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
1297
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
4023
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
275
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
991
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
73384
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
91088
59

Software

Operating system Android 10.0
ROM One UI 2.0
OS size 10.4 GB
74

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh
Charge power 15 W
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:50 hr
55

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Galaxy A11
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No
Angle of widest lens 115°
Lenses 3 (13 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
64

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 4
2G network GSM 800 / 850 / 900 / 1800 / 2100 / 2600
3G network UMTS 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G network LTE 800 / 850 / 900 / 1800 / 2100 / 2600
5G support No
76

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes

Other

SAR (head) 0.52 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy A11 may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.6 of 5 points (486 votes)

