Samsung Galaxy A11 Display 58 Performance 25 Battery 74 Camera 55 NanoReview score 54 Category Budget Announced March 2020 Release date May 2020 Launch price ~ 125 USD

58 Display Type TFT LCD Size 6.4 inches Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 PPI 268 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 81.6% Max. Brightness 450 nits

51 Design and build Height 161.4 mm (6.35 inches) Width 76.3 mm (3 inches) Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 177 gramm (6.24 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors White, Black, Red Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio 81.6%

25 Performance All specs and test Samsung Galaxy A11 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 Max. clock 1800 MHz CPU cores 8 (8) Architecture - 8 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53 Lithography process 14 nanometers Graphics Adreno 506 GPU clock 720 MHz FLOPS ~124 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 2 GB Memory type LPDDR3 Memory clock 933 MHz Channels 1 Storage Storage size 32 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 1297 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 4023 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 275 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 991 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 73384 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 91088

59 Software Operating system Android 10.0 ROM One UI 2.0 OS size 10.4 GB

74 Battery Specifications Capacity 4000 mAh Charge power 15 W Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:50 hr

55 Camera Specs and camera test of the Galaxy A11 Main camera Matrix 13 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion No Angle of widest lens 115° Lenses 3 (13 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.0 Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

64 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 4 2G network GSM 800 / 850 / 900 / 1800 / 2100 / 2600 3G network UMTS 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G network LTE 800 / 850 / 900 / 1800 / 2100 / 2600 5G support No

76 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos Yes

Other Category Budget Announced March 2020 Release date May 2020 Launch price ~ 125 USD SAR (head) 0.52 W/kg SAR (body) 0.99 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy A11 may differ by country or region