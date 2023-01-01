Home > Samsung Smartphones > Samsung Galaxy A14 5G: specifications and benchmarks

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G
Display
72
Performance
30
Battery
78
Camera
58
NanoReview score
61
Category Budget
Announced January 2023
Release date January 2023

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G
72

Display

Type PLS TFT
Size 6.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 399 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 450 nits
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 80.4%
44

Design and build

Height 167.7 mm (6.6 inches)
Width 78 mm (3.07 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 202 gramm (7.13 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Green, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
80.4%
30

Performance

All specs and test Samsung Galaxy A14 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 700
Max. clock 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2
GPU clock 950 MHz
FLOPS ~243 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
529
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1501
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
319883
Submit your AnTuTu result
67

Software

Operating system Android 13
ROM One UI Core 5.0
78

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh
Charge power 15 W
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes
58

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Galaxy A14 5G
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels
Aperture f/2.0
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
78

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 18
5G support Yes
86

Sound

Headphone audio jack Yes

Other

Category Budget
Announced January 2023
Release date January 2023
SAR (head) 0.56 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.28 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy A14 5G may differ by country or region

User ratings

4.5 of 5 points (2 votes)

Competitors

1. Galaxy A14 5G or Galaxy A13 5G
2. Galaxy A14 5G or Galaxy A23 5G
Compare other phones (1000+)

Write a comment

РусскийEnglish