Samsung Galaxy A14 5G Display 72 Performance 30 Battery 78 Camera 58 Category Budget Announced January 2023 Release date January 2023

72 Display Type PLS TFT Size 6.6 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 399 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz Max rated brightness 450 nits HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 80.4%

44 Design and build Height 167.7 mm (6.6 inches) Width 78 mm (3.07 inches) Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) Weight 202 gramm (7.13 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Silver, Green, Red Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 80.4%

30 Performance All specs and test Samsung Galaxy A14 5G in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 700 Max. clock 2200 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76 Lithography process 7 nanometers Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 GPU clock 950 MHz FLOPS ~243 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Channels 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 529 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1501 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 319883

67 Software Operating system Android 13 ROM One UI Core 5.0

78 Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh Charge power 15 W Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes

58 Camera Specs and camera test of the Galaxy A14 5G Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 13 megapixels Aperture f/2.0 Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

78 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 18 5G support Yes

86 Sound Headphone audio jack Yes

Other Category Budget Announced January 2023 Release date January 2023 SAR (head) 0.56 W/kg SAR (body) 1.28 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy A14 5G may differ by country or region