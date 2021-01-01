Samsung Galaxy A20e Display 57 Performance 26 Battery 63 Camera 48 NanoReview score 50 Category Mid-range Announced April 2019 Release date May 2019 Launch price ~ 150 USD

57 Display Type IPS LCD Size 5.8 inches Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 PPI 296 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 80.98% Display tests RGB color space 96.2% PWM 349 Hz Response time 32.6 ms Contrast 1357:1 Max. Brightness 471 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

48 Design and build Height 147.4 mm (5.8 inches) Width 69.7 mm (2.74 inches) Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 141 gramm (4.97 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Red Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio 80.98%

26 Performance All specs and test Samsung Galaxy A20e in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7884 Max. clock 1600 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.35 GHz: Cortex-A53

- 2 cores at 1.56 GHz: Cortex-A73 Lithography process 14 nanometers Graphics Mali-G71 MP2 GPU clock 770 MHz FLOPS ~64 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 3 GB Memory type LPDDR4 Memory clock 1333 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 32 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 1406 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 3375 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 235 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 845 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 85853 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 97385

59 Software Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) ROM One UI 2.0 OS size 10.9 GB

63 Battery Specifications Capacity 3000 mAh Charge power 15 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (30% in 20 min) Full charging time 1:40 hr

48 Camera Specs and camera test of the Galaxy A20e Main camera Matrix 13 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 123° Lenses 2 (13 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 28 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 12 mm

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.0 Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS

57 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 4.2 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 6 2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900 3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100 4G network LTE 2100, LTE 2300, LTE 1900, LTE 900, LTE 1700, LTE 850, LTE 2600, LTE 1800, LTE 800, LTE 2500

78 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos Yes Speakers test Max. loudness 80.8 dB

Other Category Mid-range Announced April 2019 Release date May 2019 Launch price ~ 150 USD SAR (head) 0.5 W/kg SAR (body) 1.3 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

