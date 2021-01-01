Home > Samsung Smartphones > Samsung Galaxy A20e: specifications and benchmarks

Samsung Galaxy A20e

Samsung Galaxy A20e
Display
57
Performance
26
Battery
63
Camera
48
NanoReview score
50
Category Mid-range
Announced April 2019
Release date May 2019
Launch price ~ 150 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Samsung Galaxy A20e
57

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 5.8 inches
Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9
PPI 296 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 80.98%
Display tests
RGB color space 96.2%
PWM 349 Hz
Response time 32.6 ms
Contrast 1357:1
Max. Brightness
471 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
48

Design and build

Height 147.4 mm (5.8 inches)
Width 69.7 mm (2.74 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 141 gramm (4.97 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
80.98%
26

Performance

All specs and test Samsung Galaxy A20e in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7884
Max. clock 1600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.35 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.56 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 14 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G71 MP2
GPU clock 770 MHz
FLOPS ~64 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4
Memory clock 1333 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
1406
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
3375
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
235
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
845
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
85853
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
97385
59

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM One UI 2.0
OS size 10.9 GB
63

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh
Charge power 15 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (30% in 20 min)
Full charging time 1:40 hr
48

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Galaxy A20e
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123°
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS
57

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 6
2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
4G network LTE 2100, LTE 2300, LTE 1900, LTE 900, LTE 1700, LTE 850, LTE 2600, LTE 1800, LTE 800, LTE 2500
78

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
80.8 dB

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced April 2019
Release date May 2019
Launch price ~ 150 USD
SAR (head) 0.5 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.3 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy A20e may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.6 of 5 points (161 votes)

Competitors

1. Samsung Galaxy A20e and Galaxy A20
2. Samsung Galaxy A20e and Galaxy A20s
3. Samsung Galaxy A20e and Galaxy A51
4. Samsung Galaxy A20e and Galaxy A41
5. Samsung Galaxy A20e and Galaxy A31

Write a comment

РусскийEnglish