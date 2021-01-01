Home > Samsung Smartphones > Samsung Galaxy A20s: specifications and benchmarks

Samsung Galaxy A20s

Samsung Galaxy A20s
Display
55
Performance
25
Battery
74
Camera
53
NanoReview score
51
Category Mid-range
Announced September 2019
Release date October 2019
Launch price ~ 175 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Samsung Galaxy A20s
55

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9
PPI 259 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.3%
Display tests
RGB color space 94.5%
Response time 36 ms
Contrast 914:1
Max. Brightness
384 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
50

Design and build

Height 163.3 mm (6.43 inches)
Width 77.5 mm (3.05 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 183 gramm (6.46 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Green, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
83.3%
25

Performance

All specs and test Samsung Galaxy A20s in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
Max. clock 1800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8)
Architecture - 8 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 506
GPU clock 650 MHz
FLOPS ~124 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1333 MHz
Channels 1
Storage
Storage size 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
782
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
4001
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
146
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
894
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
78772
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
110084
59

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM One UI 2.0
OS size 11 GB
74

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh
Charge power 15 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 40 min)
Full charging time 2:20 hr
53

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Galaxy A20s
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123°
Lenses 3 (13 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS
56

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 4
2G network GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 - SIM 1 & SIM 2 (dual-SIM model only)
3G network HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G network LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G support No
66

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
80.8 dB

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced September 2019
Release date October 2019
Launch price ~ 175 USD
SAR (head) 0.35 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.83 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy A20s may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.4 of 5 points (237 votes)

