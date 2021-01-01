Samsung Galaxy A20s Display 55 Performance 25 Battery 74 Camera 53 NanoReview score 51 Category Mid-range Announced September 2019 Release date October 2019 Launch price ~ 175 USD

55 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.5 inches Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels Aspect ratio 19:9 PPI 259 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 83.3% Display tests RGB color space 94.5% Response time 36 ms Contrast 914:1 Max. Brightness 384 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

50 Design and build Height 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) Width 77.5 mm (3.05 inches) Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 183 gramm (6.46 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Green, Red Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio 83.3%

25 Performance All specs and test Samsung Galaxy A20s in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 Max. clock 1800 MHz CPU cores 8 (8) Architecture - 8 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53 Lithography process 14 nanometers Graphics Adreno 506 GPU clock 650 MHz FLOPS ~124 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 3 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 1333 MHz Channels 1 Storage Storage size 32 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 782 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 4001 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 146 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 894 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 78772 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 110084

59 Software Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) ROM One UI 2.0 OS size 11 GB

74 Battery Specifications Capacity 4000 mAh Charge power 15 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (50% in 40 min) Full charging time 2:20 hr

53 Camera Specs and camera test of the Galaxy A20s Main camera Matrix 13 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 123° Lenses 3 (13 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

Depth lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.0 Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS

56 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 4.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * No Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 4 2G network GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 - SIM 1 & SIM 2 (dual-SIM model only) 3G network HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G network LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G support No

66 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No Speakers test Max. loudness 80.8 dB

Other Category Mid-range Announced September 2019 Release date October 2019 Launch price ~ 175 USD SAR (head) 0.35 W/kg SAR (body) 0.83 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

