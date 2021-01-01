Samsung Galaxy A20s
Display
55
Performance
25
Battery
74
Camera
53
NanoReview score
51
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|September 2019
|Release date
|October 2019
|Launch price
|~ 175 USD
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Samsung Galaxy A20s
55
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1560 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19:9
|PPI
|259 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.3%
|RGB color space
|94.5%
|Response time
|36 ms
|Contrast
|914:1
Max. Brightness
384 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
50
Design and build
|Height
|163.3 mm (6.43 inches)
|Width
|77.5 mm (3.05 inches)
|Thickness
|8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|183 gramm (6.46 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Green, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
83.3%
25
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
|Max. clock
|1800 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (8)
|Architecture
|- 8 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 506
|GPU clock
|650 MHz
|FLOPS
|~124 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1333 MHz
|Channels
|1
|Storage size
|32 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
782
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
4001
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
146
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
894
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
78772
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
110084
59
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|One UI 2.0
|OS size
|11 GB
74
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 40 min)
|Full charging time
|2:20 hr
53
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|Lenses
|3 (13 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|720p при 30 FPS
56
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|4
|2G network
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 - SIM 1 & SIM 2 (dual-SIM model only)
|3G network
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G network
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|5G support
|No
66
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
80.8 dB
Other
|SAR (head)
|0.35 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|0.83 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy A20s may differ by country or region