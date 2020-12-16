Samsung Galaxy A21s Display 59 Performance 29 Battery 90 Camera 58 NanoReview score 59 Category Budget Announced May 2020 Release date June 2020 Launch price ~ 200 USD

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Samsung Galaxy A21s

59 Display Type PLS TFT Size 6.5 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 270 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 82.8% Display tests RGB color space 88.4% PWM 500 Hz Response time 30.4 ms Contrast 1500:1 Max. Brightness 489 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

51 Design and build Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) Width 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 192 gramm (6.77 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Red Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio 82.8%

29 Performance All specs and test Samsung Galaxy A21s in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Samsung Exynos 850 Max. clock 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (8) Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55 Lithography process 8 nanometers Graphics Mali-G52 MP6 GPU clock 820 MHz FLOPS ~26 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 3, 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 32, 64 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 188 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1093 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 106989

59 Software Operating system Android 10 ROM One UI 2,0 OS size 12 GB

90 Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh Charge power 15 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (50% in 60 min) Full charging time 2:10 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 18:02 hr Watching videos (Player) 17:29 hr Talk (3G) 39:38 hr Phones With Long Battery Life - 12th place

58 Camera Specs and camera test of the Galaxy A21s Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion No Angle of widest lens 123° Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode Selfie camera Megapixels 13 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 Aperture f/2.2 Pixel size 1.12 microns Sensor type CMOS Sensor size 1/3.1" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

75 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 13 2G network GSM850, GSM900, DCS1800, PCS1900 3G network B1 (2100), B2 (1900), B5(850), B8 (900) 4G network B1(2100), B2(1900), B3(1800), B5(850), B7(2600), B8(900), B20(800), B28(700) 5G support No

76 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos Yes Speakers test Max. loudness 78.8 dB

Other Category Budget Announced May 2020 Release date June 2020 Launch price ~ 200 USD SAR (head) 0.23 W/kg SAR (body) 1.38 W/kg Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy A21s may differ by country or region