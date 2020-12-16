Home > Samsung Smartphones > Samsung Galaxy A21s: specifications and benchmarks

Samsung Galaxy A21s

Display
59
Performance
29
Battery
90
Camera
58
NanoReview score
59
Category Budget
Announced May 2020
Release date June 2020
Launch price ~ 200 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Samsung Galaxy A21s
59

Display

Type PLS TFT
Size 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82.8%
Display tests
RGB color space 88.4%
PWM 500 Hz
Response time 30.4 ms
Contrast 1500:1
Max. Brightness
489 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
51

Design and build

Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 75.3 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 192 gramm (6.77 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
82.8%
29

Performance

All specs and test Samsung Galaxy A21s in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 850
Max. clock 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
Lithography process 8 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP6
GPU clock 820 MHz
FLOPS ~26 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
188
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1093
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
106989
59

Software

Operating system Android 10
ROM One UI 2,0
OS size 12 GB
90

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh
Charge power 15 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 60 min)
Full charging time 2:10 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
18:02 hr
Watching videos (Player)
17:29 hr
Talk (3G)
39:38 hr
58

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Galaxy A21s
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No
Angle of widest lens 123°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096
Aperture f/2.2
Pixel size 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
75

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 13
2G network GSM850, GSM900, DCS1800, PCS1900
3G network B1 (2100), B2 (1900), B5(850), B8 (900)
4G network B1(2100), B2(1900), B3(1800), B5(850), B7(2600), B8(900), B20(800), B28(700)
5G support No
76

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
78.8 dB

Other

Category Budget
Announced May 2020
Release date June 2020
Launch price ~ 200 USD
SAR (head) 0.23 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.38 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy A21s may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.6 of 5 points (762 votes)

User reviews (1)

Avatar
Дарья 16 December 2020 08:59
Телефон класс!удобный
0 Reply
