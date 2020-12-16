Samsung Galaxy A21s
Display
59
Performance
29
Battery
90
Camera
58
NanoReview score
59
|Category
|Budget
|Announced
|May 2020
|Release date
|June 2020
|Launch price
|~ 200 USD
59
Display
|Type
|PLS TFT
|Size
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|PPI
|270 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|82.8%
|RGB color space
|88.4%
|PWM
|500 Hz
|Response time
|30.4 ms
|Contrast
|1500:1
Max. Brightness
489 nits
51
Design and build
|Height
|163.6 mm (6.44 inches)
|Width
|75.3 mm (2.96 inches)
|Thickness
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|192 gramm (6.77 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
82.8%
29
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 850
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (8)
|Architecture
|- 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G52 MP6
|GPU clock
|820 MHz
|FLOPS
|~26 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3, 4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|32, 64 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
188
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1093
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
106989
59
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|ROM
|One UI 2,0
|OS size
|12 GB
90
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 60 min)
|Full charging time
|2:10 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
18:02 hr
Watching videos (Player)
17:29 hr
Talk (3G)
39:38 hr
58
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.1"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
75
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|13
|2G network
|GSM850, GSM900, DCS1800, PCS1900
|3G network
|B1 (2100), B2 (1900), B5(850), B8 (900)
|4G network
|B1(2100), B2(1900), B3(1800), B5(850), B7(2600), B8(900), B20(800), B28(700)
|5G support
|No
76
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
78.8 dB
Other
|SAR (head)
|0.23 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.38 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy A21s may differ by country or region