Samsung Galaxy A30s

Samsung Galaxy A30s
Display
62
Performance
31
Battery
74
Camera
58
NanoReview score
58
Category Mid-range
Announced August 2019
Release date September 2019
Launch price ~ 200 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Samsung Galaxy A30s
62

Display

Type Super AMOLED
Size 6.4 inches
Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9
PPI 268 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.2%
Display tests
RGB color space 98%
PWM 240 Hz
Response time 4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
483 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
52

Design and build

Height 158.5 mm (6.24 inches)
Width 74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 169 gramm (5.96 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors White, Black, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
85.2%
31

Performance

All specs and test Samsung Galaxy A30s in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7904
Max. clock 1770 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 14 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G71 MP2
GPU clock 770 MHz
FLOPS ~65 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1933 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
1331
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
4101
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
263
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
959
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
106853
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
120753
59

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM One UI 2.0
OS size 10.9 GB
74

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh
Charge power 15 W
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:45 hr
58

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Galaxy A30s
Main camera
Matrix 25 megapixels
Image resolution 5288 x 3968
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123°
Lenses 3 (25 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 25 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.9 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Samsung S5K2X5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
74

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 10
2G network GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G network HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G network LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
80

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
85.4 dB

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced August 2019
Release date September 2019
Launch price ~ 200 USD
SAR (head) 1.05 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.54 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy A30s may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.5 of 5 points (580 votes)

