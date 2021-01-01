Samsung Galaxy A30s Display 62 Performance 31 Battery 74 Camera 58 NanoReview score 58 Category Mid-range Announced August 2019 Release date September 2019 Launch price ~ 200 USD

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Samsung Galaxy A30s

62 Display Type Super AMOLED Size 6.4 inches Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 PPI 268 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 85.2% Display tests RGB color space 98% PWM 240 Hz Response time 4 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness 483 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

52 Design and build Height 158.5 mm (6.24 inches) Width 74.7 mm (2.94 inches) Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 169 gramm (5.96 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors White, Black, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 85.2%

31 Performance All specs and test Samsung Galaxy A30s in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7904 Max. clock 1770 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53

- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A73 Lithography process 14 nanometers Graphics Mali-G71 MP2 GPU clock 770 MHz FLOPS ~65 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 3, 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 1933 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 32, 64 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 1331 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 4101 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 263 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 959 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 106853 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 120753

59 Software Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) ROM One UI 2.0 OS size 10.9 GB

74 Battery Specifications Capacity 4000 mAh Charge power 15 W Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:45 hr

58 Camera Specs and camera test of the Galaxy A30s Main camera Matrix 25 megapixels Image resolution 5288 x 3968 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 123° Lenses 3 (25 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 25 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Pixel size: 0.9 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Samsung S5K2X5 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)

Depth lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.0 Focal length 26 mm Pixel size 1 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size 1/3.1" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

74 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 10 2G network GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G network HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G network LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)

80 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos Yes Speakers test Max. loudness 85.4 dB

Other Category Mid-range Announced August 2019 Release date September 2019 Launch price ~ 200 USD SAR (head) 1.05 W/kg SAR (body) 1.54 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy A30s may differ by country or region