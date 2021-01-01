Home > Samsung Smartphones > Samsung Galaxy A32 4G: specifications and benchmarks

79

Display

Type Super AMOLED
Size 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 411 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 84.6%
Display features - Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
793 nits
55

Design and build

Height 158.9 mm (6.26 inches)
Width 73.6 mm (2.9 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 184 gramm (6.49 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Glass
Frame material Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
84.6%
39

Performance

All specs and test Samsung Galaxy A32 4G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Mediatek Helio G80
Max. clock 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2
GPU clock 950 MHz
FLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
344
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1285
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
195478
67

Software

Operating system Android 11
ROM One UI 3.1
78

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh
Charge power 15 W
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes
63

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Galaxy A32 4G
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9216 x 6912
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Angle of widest lens 123°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 5380 x 3620
Aperture f/2.2
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
75

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 12
5G support Yes
76

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced February 2021
Release date February 2021
Launch price ~ 250 USD
SAR (head) 0.45 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.3 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy A32 4G may differ by country or region

