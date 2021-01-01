Samsung Galaxy A32 4G Display 79 Performance 39 Battery 78 Camera 63 NanoReview score 65 Category Mid-range Announced February 2021 Release date February 2021 Launch price ~ 250 USD

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Samsung Galaxy A32 4G

79 Display Type Super AMOLED Size 6.4 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 411 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 84.6% Display features - Always-On Display Max. Brightness 793 nits

55 Design and build Height 158.9 mm (6.26 inches) Width 73.6 mm (2.9 inches) Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 184 gramm (6.49 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Glass Frame material Plastic Colors White, Black, Blue, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 84.6%

39 Performance All specs and test Samsung Galaxy A32 4G in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Mediatek Helio G80 Max. clock 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 Lithography process 12 nanometers Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 GPU clock 950 MHz FLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 344 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1285 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 195478

67 Software Operating system Android 11 ROM One UI 3.1

78 Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh Charge power 15 W Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes

63 Camera Specs and camera test of the Galaxy A32 4G Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels Image resolution 9216 x 6912 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Angle of widest lens 123° Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels Image resolution 5380 x 3620 Aperture f/2.2 Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

75 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * No Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 12 5G support Yes

76 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Dolby Atmos Yes

Other Category Mid-range Announced February 2021 Release date February 2021 Launch price ~ 250 USD SAR (head) 0.45 W/kg SAR (body) 1.3 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy A32 4G may differ by country or region