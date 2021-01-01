Samsung Galaxy A32 4G
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|February 2021
|Release date
|February 2021
|Launch price
|~ 250 USD
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.4 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|PPI
|411 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.6%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
793 nits
|Height
|158.9 mm (6.26 inches)
|Width
|73.6 mm (2.9 inches)
|Thickness
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|184 gramm (6.49 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
84.6%
|Chipset
|Mediatek Helio G80
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G52 MP2
|GPU clock
|950 MHz
|FLOPS
|~54.6 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4, 6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
344
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1285
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
195478
|Operating system
|Android 11
|ROM
|One UI 3.1
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9216 x 6912
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|Lenses
|4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5380 x 3620
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|5G support
|Yes
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
Other
|SAR (head)
|0.45 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.3 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy A32 4G may differ by country or region