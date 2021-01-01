Home > Samsung Smartphones > Samsung Galaxy A32 5G: specifications and benchmarks

Samsung Galaxy A32 5G

Samsung Galaxy A32 5G
Display
62
Performance
54
Battery
92
Camera
65
NanoReview score
68
Category Mid-range
Announced January 2021
Release date February 2021

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G
62

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.6%
Display features - Always-On Display
52

Design and build

Height 164.2 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 76.1 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 205 gramm (7.23 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
81.6%
54

Performance

All specs and test Samsung Galaxy A32 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 720 5G
Max. clock 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC3
GPU clock 850 MHz
Memory
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
636
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1840
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
291322
67

Software

Operating system Android 11
ROM One UI 3.0
92

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh
Charge power 15 W
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes
65

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Galaxy A32 5G
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Angle of widest lens 123°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120
Aperture f/2.2
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
75

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* -
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 12
5G support Yes
76

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes

Other

Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy A32 5G may differ by country or region

User ratings

4 of 5 points (1 votes)

