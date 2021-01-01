Samsung Galaxy A32 5G Display 62 Performance 54 Battery 92 Camera 65 NanoReview score 68 Category Mid-range Announced January 2021 Release date February 2021

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G

62 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.5 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 270 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 81.6% Display features - Always-On Display

52 Design and build Height 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) Width 76.1 mm (3 inches) Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) Weight 205 gramm (7.23 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors White, Black, Blue, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 81.6%

54 Performance All specs and test Samsung Galaxy A32 5G in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 720 5G Max. clock 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A76 Lithography process 7 nanometers Graphics Mali-G57 MC3 GPU clock 850 MHz Memory RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 636 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1840 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 291322 AnTuTu 8 Android Phone Scores - 164th place

67 Software Operating system Android 11 ROM One UI 3.0

92 Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh Charge power 15 W Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes

65 Camera Specs and camera test of the Galaxy A32 5G Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Angle of widest lens 123° Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 13 megapixels Image resolution 4160 x 3120 Aperture f/2.2 Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

75 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * - Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 12 5G support Yes

76 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Dolby Atmos Yes

Other Category Mid-range Announced January 2021 Release date February 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy A32 5G may differ by country or region