Samsung Galaxy A34 5G
  • Screen: 6.5" Super AMOLED - 1080 x 2400
  • SoC: Mediatek Dimensity 900
  • Camera: 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
  • Battery: 5000 mAh
  • OS: Android 13
  • Weight: 195 grams (6.88 oz)
Review

Display
80
Performance
47
Battery
80
Camera
70
Connectivity
76
NanoReview score
70

Full specifications

80

Display

Type Super AMOLED
Size 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 405 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 86.3%
Display features - DCI-P3
67

Design and build

Height 160.8 mm (6.33 inches)
Width 76 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 195 g (6.88 oz)
Waterproof IP67
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
86.3%
47

Performance

SoC
Chipset Mediatek Dimensity 900
Max. clock 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78
Lithography process 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G68 MC4
GPU clock 900 MHz

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
768
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2287
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
479874
Memory

RAM
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB
67

Software

Operating system Android 13
ROM One UI 5.1
80

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh
Charge power 25 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr
70

Camera

Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Angle of widest lens 123°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0"
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0"
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120
Aperture f/2.2
Pixel size 1.12 microns
Sensor size 1/3.1"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
76

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
5G support Yes
87

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos Yes

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced April 2023
Release date April 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
