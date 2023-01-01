Samsung Galaxy A34 5G
- Screen: 6.5" Super AMOLED - 1080 x 2400
- SoC: Mediatek Dimensity 900
- Camera: 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
- Battery: 5000 mAh
- OS: Android 13
- Weight: 195 grams (6.88 oz)
Specifications of the Galaxy A34 5G was provided by insiders and may not be fully accurate. This page will be updated after the official release.
Review
Display
80
Performance
47
Battery
80
Camera
70
Connectivity
76
NanoReview score
70
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G
80
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|PPI
|405 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|86.3%
|Display features
|- DCI-P3
67
Design and build
|Height
|160.8 mm (6.33 inches)
|Width
|76 mm (2.99 inches)
|Thickness
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|195 g (6.88 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP67
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue, Pink
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
86.3%
47
Performance
|Chipset
|Mediatek Dimensity 900
|Max. clock
|2600 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G68 MC4
|GPU clock
|900 MHz
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
768
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2287
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
479874
Memory
|RAM size
|4, 6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
67
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|ROM
|One UI 5.1
80
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|25 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:15 hr
70
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|Lenses
|3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0"
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0"
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4160 x 3120
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|Sensor size
|1/3.1"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
76
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|5G support
|Yes
87
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|FM radio
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|April 2023
|Release date
|April 2023
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy A34 5G may differ by country or region