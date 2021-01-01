Home > Samsung Smartphones > Samsung Galaxy A41: specifications and benchmarks

Samsung Galaxy A41

Samsung Galaxy A41
Display
76
Performance
37
Battery
72
Camera
56
NanoReview score
61
Category Mid-range
Announced March 2020
Release date April 2020
Launch price ~ 250 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Samsung Galaxy A41
76

Display

Type Super AMOLED
Size 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 431 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.9%
Display features - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98.4%
PWM 245 Hz
Response time 4.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
619 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
55

Design and build

Height 149.9 mm (5.9 inches)
Width 69.8 mm (2.75 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 152 gramm (5.36 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors White, Black, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
85.9%
37

Performance

All specs and test Samsung Galaxy A41 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Mediatek Helio P65
Max. clock 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 12 nanometers
Graphics Arm Mali-G52 2EEMC2
GPU clock 820 MHz
FLOPS ~56.4 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
1715
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
6009
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
306
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1197
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
109552
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
173673
59

Software

Operating system Android 10
ROM One UI 2.1
OS size 18.9 GB
72

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3500 mAh
Charge power 15 W
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
14:32 hr
Watching videos (Player)
16:08 hr
Talk (3G)
24:02 hr
56

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Galaxy A41
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No
Angle of widest lens 120°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 25 megapixels
Aperture f/2.2
Focal length 25 mm
Pixel size 0.9 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
75

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 12
2G network GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 - SIM 1 & SIM 2
3G network HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G network LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 20(800), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G support No
80

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
84.8 dB

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced March 2020
Release date April 2020
Launch price ~ 250 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy A41 may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.5 of 5 points (406 votes)

Competitors

1. Samsung Galaxy A50 or Galaxy A41
2. Huawei P30 Lite or Samsung Galaxy A41
3. Samsung Galaxy A40 or Galaxy A41
4. Samsung Galaxy A30s or Galaxy A41
5. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 or Samsung Galaxy A41
6. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro or Samsung Galaxy A41
7. Samsung Galaxy A51 or Galaxy A41
8. Samsung Galaxy A71 or Galaxy A41
9. Samsung Galaxy M31 or Galaxy A41
10. Samsung Galaxy M21 or Galaxy A41
11. Samsung Galaxy A31 or Galaxy A41
12. Samsung Galaxy A21s or Galaxy A41

Write a comment

РусскийEnglish