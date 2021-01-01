Samsung Galaxy A41 Display 76 Performance 37 Battery 72 Camera 56 NanoReview score 61 Category Mid-range Announced March 2020 Release date April 2020 Launch price ~ 250 USD

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Samsung Galaxy A41

76 Display Type Super AMOLED Size 6.1 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 431 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 85.9% Display features - Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 98.4% PWM 245 Hz Response time 4.4 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness 619 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

55 Design and build Height 149.9 mm (5.9 inches) Width 69.8 mm (2.75 inches) Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 152 gramm (5.36 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors White, Black, Red Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 85.9%

37 Performance All specs and test Samsung Galaxy A41 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Mediatek Helio P65 Max. clock 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 Lithography process 12 nanometers Graphics Arm Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU clock 820 MHz FLOPS ~56.4 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 64 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 1715 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 6009 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 306 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1197 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 109552 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 173673 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Phone Scores - 280th place

59 Software Operating system Android 10 ROM One UI 2.1 OS size 18.9 GB

72 Battery Specifications Capacity 3500 mAh Charge power 15 W Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:40 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 14:32 hr Watching videos (Player) 16:08 hr Talk (3G) 24:02 hr Smartphones With Long Battery Life - 102nd place

56 Camera Specs and camera test of the Galaxy A41 Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion No Angle of widest lens 120° Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 12 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Depth lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 25 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 25 megapixels Aperture f/2.2 Focal length 25 mm Pixel size 0.9 microns Sensor type CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

75 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 12 2G network GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 - SIM 1 & SIM 2 3G network HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G network LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 20(800), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G support No

80 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio No Dolby Atmos Yes Speakers test Max. loudness 84.8 dB

Other Category Mid-range Announced March 2020 Release date April 2020 Launch price ~ 250 USD Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy A41 may differ by country or region