Samsung Galaxy A41
Display
76
Performance
37
Battery
72
Camera
56
NanoReview score
61
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|March 2020
|Release date
|April 2020
|Launch price
|~ 250 USD
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Samsung Galaxy A41
76
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.1 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|PPI
|431 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.9%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|98.4%
|PWM
|245 Hz
|Response time
|4.4 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
619 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
55
Design and build
|Height
|149.9 mm (5.9 inches)
|Width
|69.8 mm (2.75 inches)
|Thickness
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|152 gramm (5.36 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
85.9%
37
Performance
|Chipset
|Mediatek Helio P65
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Arm Mali-G52 2EEMC2
|GPU clock
|820 MHz
|FLOPS
|~56.4 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|64 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
1715
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
6009
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
306
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1197
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
109552
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
173673
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Phone Scores - 280th place
59
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|ROM
|One UI 2.1
|OS size
|18.9 GB
72
Battery
|Capacity
|3500 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:40 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
14:32 hr
Watching videos (Player)
16:08 hr
Talk (3G)
24:02 hr
Smartphones With Long Battery Life - 102nd place
56
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|25 megapixels
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|25 mm
|Pixel size
|0.9 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
75
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|2G network
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 - SIM 1 & SIM 2
|3G network
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G network
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 20(800), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|5G support
|No
80
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
84.8 dB
Other
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy A41 may differ by country or region