Samsung Galaxy A50

Samsung Galaxy A50
Display
70
Performance
41
Battery
74
Camera
59
NanoReview score
61
Category Mid-range
Announced February 2019
Release date March 2019
Launch price ~ 250 USD

70

Display

Type Super AMOLED
Size 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9
PPI 403 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 85.2%
Display features - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 141.5%
PWM 119 Hz
Response time 7 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
544 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
51

Design and build

Height 158.5 mm (6.24 inches)
Width 74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 166 gramm (5.86 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
85.2%
41

Performance

All specs and test Samsung Galaxy A50 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 9610
Max. clock 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 10 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G72 MP3
GPU clock 850 MHz
FLOPS ~259 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
1688
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
5374
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
335
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1198
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
145814
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
169800
59

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM One UI 2.5
OS size 22 GB
74

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh
Charge power 15 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 35 min)
Full charging time 1:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
12:16 hr
Watching videos (Player)
15:49 hr
Talk (3G)
24:31 hr
59

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Galaxy A50
Main camera
Matrix 25 megapixels
Image resolution 5288 x 3968
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123°
Lenses 3 (25 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 25 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.9 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.78", Sony IMX576 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A50 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 25 megapixels
Image resolution 6024 x 4024
Aperture f/2.0
Focal length 25 mm
Pixel size 0.9 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
85
Video quality
79
Generic camera score
83
75

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 12
2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
4G network LTE 2100, LTE 2300, LTE 1900, LTE 900, LTE 1700, LTE 850, LTE 2600, LTE 1800, LTE 800, LTE 2500
80

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
85 dB

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced February 2019
Release date March 2019
Launch price ~ 250 USD
SAR (head) 0.27 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.39 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy A50 may differ by country or region

