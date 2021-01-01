Samsung Galaxy A50 Display 70 Performance 41 Battery 74 Camera 59 NanoReview score 61 Category Mid-range Announced February 2019 Release date March 2019 Launch price ~ 250 USD

70 Display Type Super AMOLED Size 6.4 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 PPI 403 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 85.2% Display features - Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 141.5% PWM 119 Hz Response time 7 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness 544 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

51 Design and build Height 158.5 mm (6.24 inches) Width 74.7 mm (2.94 inches) Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 166 gramm (5.86 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors White, Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 85.2%

41 Performance All specs and test Samsung Galaxy A50 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 9610 Max. clock 2300 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53

- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73 Lithography process 10 nanometers Graphics Mali-G72 MP3 GPU clock 850 MHz FLOPS ~259 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 1688 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 5374 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 335 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1198 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 145814 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 169800 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Phone Scores - 298th place

59 Software Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) ROM One UI 2.5 OS size 22 GB

74 Battery Specifications Capacity 4000 mAh Charge power 15 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 35 min) Full charging time 1:50 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 12:16 hr Watching videos (Player) 15:49 hr Talk (3G) 24:31 hr

59 Camera Specs and camera test of the Galaxy A50 Main camera Matrix 25 megapixels Image resolution 5288 x 3968 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 123° Lenses 3 (25 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 25 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.9 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.78", Sony IMX576 (BSI CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Depth lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A50 from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 25 megapixels Image resolution 6024 x 4024 Aperture f/2.0 Focal length 25 mm Pixel size 0.9 microns Sensor type CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality 85 Video quality 79 Generic camera score 83

75 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 12 2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900 3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100 4G network LTE 2100, LTE 2300, LTE 1900, LTE 900, LTE 1700, LTE 850, LTE 2600, LTE 1800, LTE 800, LTE 2500

80 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos Yes Speakers test Max. loudness 85 dB

Other Category Mid-range Announced February 2019 Release date March 2019 Launch price ~ 250 USD SAR (head) 0.27 W/kg SAR (body) 1.39 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

