Samsung Galaxy A51 Display 71 Performance 39 Battery 71 Camera 72 NanoReview score 64 Category Mid-range Announced December 2019 Release date December 2019 Launch price ~ 250 USD

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Samsung Galaxy A51

71 Display Type Super AMOLED Size 6.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 405 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 87.4% Display features - Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 98.8% PWM 242 Hz Response time 25 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness 636 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

54 Design and build Height 158.5 mm (6.24 inches) Width 73.6 mm (2.9 inches) Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 172 gramm (6.07 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors White, Black Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 87.4%

39 Performance All specs and test Samsung Galaxy A51 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9611 Max. clock 2300 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53

- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73 Lithography process 10 nanometers Graphics Mali-G72 MP3 GPU clock 850 MHz FLOPS ~259 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.0 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 1750 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 5315 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 346 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1280 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 112589 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 173313 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Smartphone Scores - 282nd place

59 Software Operating system Android 10 ROM One UI 2.5 OS size 23 GB

71 Battery Specifications Capacity 4000 mAh Charge power 15 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (40% in 35 min) Full charging time 1:50 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 13:21 hr Watching videos (Player) 14:22 hr Talk (3G) 21:51 hr

72 Camera Specs and camera test of the Galaxy A51 Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° Lenses 4 (48 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 40 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

Depth lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 6560 x 4928 Aperture f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS

75 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 12 2G network GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 2100 / 2600 3G network UMTS 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G network LTE 850 / 900 / 1800 / 2100 / 2600 5G support No

78 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos Yes Speakers test Max. loudness 80.9 dB

Other Category Mid-range Announced December 2019 Release date December 2019 Launch price ~ 250 USD SAR (head) 0.596 W/kg SAR (body) 1.45 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy A51 may differ by country or region