Samsung Galaxy A51 5G Display 72 Performance 64 Battery 78 Camera 69 Category Mid-range Announced April 2020 Release date June 2020 Launch price ~ 275 USD

72 Display Type Super AMOLED Size 6.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 405 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 87.2% Display features - Always-On Display Max. Brightness 634 nits

58 Design and build Height 158.9 mm (6.26 inches) Width 73.6 mm (2.9 inches) Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 187 gramm (6.6 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Metal Colors White, Black, Pink Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 87.2%

64 Performance All specs and test Samsung Galaxy A51 5G in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Samsung Exynos 980 Max. clock 2200 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A77 Lithography process 8 nanometers Graphics Mali G76MP5 GPU clock 700 MHz FLOPS ~576 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.0 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 3097 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 7365 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 693 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1861 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 290253 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 313612 AnTuTu 8 Android Smartphone Scores - 139th place

59 Software Operating system Android 10 ROM One UI 2.0 OS size 22.7 GB

78 Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh Charge power 15 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (40% in 40 min) Full charging time 2:05 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 14:30 hr Watching videos (Player) 18:35 hr Talk (3G) 22:15 hr Mobile Phone Battery Life Ranking - 74th place

69 Camera Specs and camera test of the Galaxy A51 5G Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 123° Lenses 4 (48 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 40 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

Depth lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 6560 x 4928 Aperture f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

75 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 12 2G network GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 2100 / 2600 3G network UMTS 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G network LTE 850 / 900 / 1800 / 2100 / 2600 5G support Yes

76 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos Yes

Other Category Mid-range Announced April 2020 Release date June 2020 Launch price ~ 275 USD SAR (head) 0.5 W/kg SAR (body) 1.55 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

