Samsung Galaxy A51 5G

Display
72
Performance
64
Battery
78
Camera
69
NanoReview score
70
Category Mid-range
Announced April 2020
Release date June 2020
Launch price ~ 275 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Samsung Galaxy A51 5G
72

Display

Type Super AMOLED
Size 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 405 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 87.2%
Display features - Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
634 nits
58

Design and build

Height 158.9 mm (6.26 inches)
Width 73.6 mm (2.9 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 187 gramm (6.6 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Metal
Colors White, Black, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
87.2%
64

Performance

All specs and test Samsung Galaxy A51 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 980
Max. clock 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A77
Lithography process 8 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76MP5
GPU clock 700 MHz
FLOPS ~576 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.0
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
3097
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
7365
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
693
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1861
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
290253
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
313612
59

Software

Operating system Android 10
ROM One UI 2.0
OS size 22.7 GB
78

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh
Charge power 15 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (40% in 40 min)
Full charging time 2:05 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
14:30 hr
Watching videos (Player)
18:35 hr
Talk (3G)
22:15 hr
69

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Galaxy A51 5G
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 40 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6560 x 4928
Aperture f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
75

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 12
2G network GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 2100 / 2600
3G network UMTS 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G network LTE 850 / 900 / 1800 / 2100 / 2600
5G support Yes
76

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes

Other

SAR (head) 0.5 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.55 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy A51 5G may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.7 of 5 points (80 votes)

