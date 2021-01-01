Samsung Galaxy A52 Display 81 Performance 52 Battery 79 Camera 74 NanoReview score 72 Category Mid-range Announced March 2021 Release date March 2021 Launch price ~ 375 USD

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Samsung Galaxy A52

81 Display Type Super AMOLED Size 6.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 405 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% Display features - Always-On Display Max. Brightness 795 nits

66 Design and build Height 159.9 mm (6.3 inches) Width 75.1 mm (2.96 inches) Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 189 gramm (6.67 oz) Waterproof IP67 Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors White, Black, Blue, Pink Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 84.9%

52 Performance All specs and test Samsung Galaxy A52 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G Max. clock 2300 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76) L3 cache 1 MB Lithography process 8 nanometers Graphics Adreno 618 GPU clock 750 MHz FLOPS ~435 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 549 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1680 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 284692

67 Software Operating system Android 11 ROM One UI 3.1

79 Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh Charge power 25 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min)

74 Camera Specs and camera test of the Galaxy A52 Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels Image resolution 9000 x 7000 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 123° Lenses 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns Sensor type CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

80 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Active eSIM support * No Hybrid slot Yes LTE Cat * 15 5G support No

95 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos Yes

Other Category Mid-range Announced March 2021 Release date March 2021 Launch price ~ 375 USD SAR (head) 0.35 W/kg SAR (body) 0.84 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

