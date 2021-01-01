Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G
Display
89
Performance
74
Battery
81
Camera
74
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|August 2021
|Release date
|September 2021
|Launch price
|~ 488 USD
89
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|PPI
|405 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.9%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
811 nits
66
Design and build
|Height
|159.9 mm (6.3 inches)
|Width
|75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
|Thickness
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|189 gramm (6.67 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP67
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Green, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
84.9%
74
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
|Max. clock
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 642L
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
669
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2855
67
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|ROM
|One UI 3.1
81
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|Charge power
|25 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (35% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:40 hr
74
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9000 x 7000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|Lenses
|4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX682 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS
80
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|20
|5G support
|Yes
95
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|August 2021
|Release date
|September 2021
|Launch price
|~ 488 USD
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
