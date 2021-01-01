Samsung Galaxy A70 Display 69 Performance 47 Battery 80 Camera 60 NanoReview score 63 Category Mid-range Announced March 2019 Release date April 2019 Launch price ~ 375 USD

69 Display Type Super AMOLED Size 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 393 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 86% Display features - Always-On Display Max. Brightness 607 nits

51 Design and build Height 164.3 mm (6.47 inches) Width 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 183 gramm (6.46 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors White, Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 86%

47 Performance All specs and test Samsung Galaxy A70 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 Max. clock 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76) Lithography process 11 nanometers Graphics Adreno 612 GPU clock 700-750 MHz FLOPS ~328.2 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 2460 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 5673 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 477 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 929 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 171052 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 202788 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Results - 228th place

59 Software Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) ROM One UI 2.0

80 Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh Charge power 25 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (45% in 30 min) Full charging time 2:00 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 13:24 hr Watching videos (Player) 17:35 hr Talk (3G) 37:50 hr Smartphones With the Best Battery Life - 46th place

60 Camera Specs and camera test of the Galaxy A70 Main camera Matrix 32 megapixels Image resolution 6500 x 4920 Zoom Digital Flash Dual LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 123° Lenses 3 (32 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 32 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8" (BSI CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 12 mm

- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)

Depth lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.0 Sensor type BSI CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

75 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 12 2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900 3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100 4G network LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 850, LTE 1700, LTE 900, LTE 1900, LTE 2300, LTE 2500 5G support No

78 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos Yes Speakers test Max. loudness 80.9 dB

Other Category Mid-range Announced March 2019 Release date April 2019 Launch price ~ 375 USD SAR (head) 0.35 W/kg SAR (body) 1.48 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

