Samsung Galaxy A71 5G
Display
71
Performance
65
Battery
85
Camera
70
NanoReview score
71
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|April 2020
|Release date
|June 2020
|Launch price
|~ 425 USD
71
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|PPI
|393 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|88.3%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
592 nits
59
Design and build
|Height
|162.5 mm (6.4 inches)
|Width
|75.5 mm (2.97 inches)
|Thickness
|8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|185 gramm (6.53 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
88.3%
65
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 980
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A77
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali G76MP5
|GPU clock
|720 MHz
|FLOPS
|~576 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
3079
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
7242
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
707
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1819
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
304952
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
340532
AnTuTu 8 Android Ranking List - 118th place
59
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|ROM
|One UI 2.0
85
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|Charge power
|25 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 35 min)
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
70
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9000 x 7000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|Lenses
|4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A71 5G from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
90
Video quality
87
Generic camera score
88
75
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|2G network
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 2100 / 2600
|3G network
|UMTS 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G network
|LTE 850 / 900 / 1800 / 2100 / 2600
|5G support
|Yes
76
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|April 2020
|Release date
|June 2020
|Launch price
|~ 425 USD
|SAR (head)
|1.24 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.53 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy A71 5G may differ by country or region