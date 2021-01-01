Home > Samsung Smartphones > Samsung Galaxy A71 5G: specifications and benchmarks

Samsung Galaxy A71 5G

Samsung Galaxy A71 5G
Display
71
Performance
65
Battery
85
Camera
70
NanoReview score
71
Category Mid-range
Announced April 2020
Release date June 2020
Launch price ~ 425 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Samsung Galaxy A71 5G
71

Display

Type Super AMOLED
Size 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 393 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 88.3%
Display features - Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
592 nits
59

Design and build

Height 162.5 mm (6.4 inches)
Width 75.5 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 185 gramm (6.53 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
88.3%
65

Performance

All specs and test Samsung Galaxy A71 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 980
Max. clock 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A77
Lithography process 8 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76MP5
GPU clock 720 MHz
FLOPS ~576 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
3079
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
7242
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
707
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1819
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
304952
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
340532
59

Software

Operating system Android 10
ROM One UI 2.0
85

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh
Charge power 25 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 35 min)
Full charging time 2:00 hr
70

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Galaxy A71 5G
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A71 5G from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
90
Video quality
87
Generic camera score
88
75

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 12
2G network GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 2100 / 2600
3G network UMTS 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G network LTE 850 / 900 / 1800 / 2100 / 2600
5G support Yes
76

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos Yes

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced April 2020
Release date June 2020
Launch price ~ 425 USD
SAR (head) 1.24 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.53 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy A71 5G may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.9 of 5 points (82 votes)

Competitors

1. Samsung Galaxy S8 vs A71 5G
2. Samsung Galaxy Note 8 vs A71 5G
3. Samsung Galaxy S9 vs A71 5G
4. Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus vs A71 5G
5. Samsung Galaxy S10 vs A71 5G
6. Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus vs A71 5G
7. Samsung Galaxy S10e vs A71 5G
8. Apple iPhone 11 vs Samsung Galaxy A71 5G
9. Samsung Galaxy A51 vs A71 5G
10. Samsung Galaxy A71 vs A71 5G
11. Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus vs A71 5G
12. Samsung Galaxy S20 vs A71 5G
13. Samsung Galaxy A51 5G vs A71 5G

Write a comment

РусскийEnglish