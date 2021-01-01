Samsung Galaxy A71 5G Display 71 Performance 65 Battery 85 Camera 70 NanoReview score 71 Category Mid-range Announced April 2020 Release date June 2020 Launch price ~ 425 USD

Full specifications

71 Display Type Super AMOLED Size 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 393 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 88.3% Display features - Always-On Display Max. Brightness 592 nits

59 Design and build Height 162.5 mm (6.4 inches) Width 75.5 mm (2.97 inches) Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 185 gramm (6.53 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Metal Colors Black, Silver, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 88.3%

65 Performance All specs and test Samsung Galaxy A71 5G in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Samsung Exynos 980 Max. clock 2200 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A77 Lithography process 8 nanometers Graphics Mali G76MP5 GPU clock 720 MHz FLOPS ~576 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 3079 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 7242 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 707 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1819 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 304952 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 340532 AnTuTu 8 Android Ranking List - 118th place

59 Software Operating system Android 10 ROM One UI 2.0

85 Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh Charge power 25 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (50% in 35 min) Full charging time 2:00 hr

70 Camera Specs and camera test of the Galaxy A71 5G Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels Image resolution 9000 x 7000 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 123° Lenses 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A71 5G from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality 90 Video quality 87 Generic camera score 88

75 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 12 2G network GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 2100 / 2600 3G network UMTS 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G network LTE 850 / 900 / 1800 / 2100 / 2600 5G support Yes

76 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio No Dolby Atmos Yes

Other Category Mid-range Announced April 2020 Release date June 2020 Launch price ~ 425 USD SAR (head) 1.24 W/kg SAR (body) 1.53 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy A71 5G may differ by country or region