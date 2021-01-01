Home > Samsung Smartphones > Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018): specifications and benchmarks

Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018)

Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018)
Display
65
Performance
31
Battery
66
Camera
49
NanoReview score
55
Category Mid-range
Announced December 2017
Release date January 2018
Launch price ~ 437 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018)
65

Display

Type Super AMOLED
Size 5.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2220 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.5:9
PPI 441 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 4
Screen-to-body ratio 75.8%
Display tests
PWM 242 Hz
Response time 4.6 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
588 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
67

Design and build

Height 149.2 mm (5.87 inches)
Width 70.6 mm (2.78 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 172 gramm (6.07 oz)
Waterproof IP68
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors Black, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
75.8%
31

Performance

All specs and test Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7885
Max. clock 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 14 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G71 MP2
GPU clock 770 MHz
FLOPS ~29 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4
Memory clock 1333 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
1484
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
4433
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
85545
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
137489
51

Software

Operating system Android 7.1.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM TouchWiz UI
66

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh
Charge power 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
11:25 hr
Watching videos (Player)
16:59 hr
Talk (3G)
22:46 hr
49

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Galaxy A8 (2018)
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No
Lenses 1 (16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Samsung S5K2P6SX (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/1.9
Focal length 27 mm
Pixel size 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
82
Video quality
74
Generic camera score
79
75

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 11
2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
4G network LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 850, LTE 1700, LTE 900, LTE 1900, LTE 2300, LTE 2500
80

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
85 dB

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced December 2017
Release date January 2018
Launch price ~ 437 USD
SAR (head) 0.241 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.25 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy A8 (2018) may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.7 of 5 points (591 votes)

