Samsung Galaxy M12

Category Budget
Announced November 2020
Release date January 2021
Launch price ~ 150 USD

61 Display Type PLS TFT Size 6.5 inches Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 PPI 270 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 81.9%

51 Design and build Height 164 mm (6.46 inches) Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) Thickness 9.7 mm (0.38 inches) Weight 221 gramm (7.8 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Gray, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 81.9%

30 Performance All specs and test Samsung Galaxy M12 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Samsung Exynos 850 Max. clock 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (8) Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55 Lithography process 8 nanometers Graphics Mali-G52 MP6 GPU clock 680 MHz FLOPS ~26 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 3, 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4 Memory clock 1866 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 279 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1014 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 92102

67 Software Operating system Android 11 ROM One UI 3.0

90 Battery Specifications Capacity 6000 mAh Charge power 15 W Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes

58 Camera Specs and camera test of the Galaxy M12 Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion No Angle of widest lens 123° Lenses 4 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.0 Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

65 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * - Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 7 5G support No

76 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos Yes

Other Category Budget Announced November 2020 Release date January 2021 Launch price ~ 150 USD Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy M12 may differ by country or region