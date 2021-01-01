Home > Samsung Smartphones > Samsung Galaxy M21: specifications and benchmarks

Samsung Galaxy M21

Samsung Galaxy M21
Display
74
Performance
40
Battery
87
Camera
61
NanoReview score
64
Category Budget
Announced March 2020
Release date March 2020
Launch price ~ 200 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Samsung Galaxy M21
74

Display

Type Super AMOLED
Size 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9
PPI 403 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 84.2%
Display features - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 141.3%
PWM 215 Hz
Response time 9 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
601 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
52

Design and build

Height 159 mm (6.26 inches)
Width 75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 188 gramm (6.63 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
84.2%
40

Performance

All specs and test Samsung Galaxy M21 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 9611
Max. clock 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 10 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G72 MP3
GPU clock 850 MHz
FLOPS ~259 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
1687
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
5993
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
347
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1331
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
106532
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
180633
59

Software

Operating system Android 10
ROM One UI 2.5
OS size 14.5 GB
87

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 6000 mAh
Charge power 15 W
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (25% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:35 hr
61

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Galaxy M21
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 7744 x 5184
Aperture f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
75

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 12
2G network GSM850, GSM900, DCS1800, PCS1900
3G network B1 (2100), B2 (1900), B5(850), B8 (900)
4G network B1(2100), B3(1800), B5(850), B7(2600), B8(900), B20(800), B38(2600), B40(2300), B41(2500)
5G support No
79

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
83.8 dB

Other

Category Budget
Announced March 2020
Release date March 2020
Launch price ~ 200 USD
SAR (head) 0.492 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.13 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy M21 may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.5 of 5 points (514 votes)

Competitors

1. Galaxy M20 vs Galaxy M21
2. Galaxy A50 vs Galaxy M21
3. Galaxy A30s vs Galaxy M21
4. Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Galaxy M21
5. Mi 9 Lite vs Galaxy M21
6. Galaxy M30s vs Galaxy M21
7. Redmi Note 8T vs Galaxy M21
8. Galaxy A51 vs Galaxy M21
9. Galaxy M31 vs Galaxy M21
10. Realme 6 vs Galaxy M21
11. Redmi Note 9 Pro vs Galaxy M21
12. Redmi Note 9 Pro Max vs Galaxy M21
13. Galaxy A41 vs Galaxy M21
14. Galaxy A31 vs Galaxy M21
15. Galaxy M11 vs Galaxy M21

Write a comment

РусскийEnglish