Samsung Galaxy M21 Display 74 Performance 40 Battery 87 Camera 61 NanoReview score 64 Category Budget Announced March 2020 Release date March 2020 Launch price ~ 200 USD

74 Display Type Super AMOLED Size 6.4 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 PPI 403 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 84.2% Display features - Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 141.3% PWM 215 Hz Response time 9 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness 601 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

52 Design and build Height 159 mm (6.26 inches) Width 75.1 mm (2.96 inches) Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 188 gramm (6.63 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio 84.2%

40 Performance All specs and test Samsung Galaxy M21 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 9611 Max. clock 2300 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53

- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73 Lithography process 10 nanometers Graphics Mali-G72 MP3 GPU clock 850 MHz FLOPS ~259 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 64 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 1687 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 5993 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 347 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1331 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 106532 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 180633

59 Software Operating system Android 10 ROM One UI 2.5 OS size 14.5 GB

87 Battery Specifications Capacity 6000 mAh Charge power 15 W Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (25% in 30 min) Full charging time 2:35 hr

61 Camera Specs and camera test of the Galaxy M21 Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 123° Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 12 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Depth lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 25 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels Image resolution 7744 x 5184 Aperture f/2.0 Focal length 26 mm Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

75 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 12 2G network GSM850, GSM900, DCS1800, PCS1900 3G network B1 (2100), B2 (1900), B5(850), B8 (900) 4G network B1(2100), B3(1800), B5(850), B7(2600), B8(900), B20(800), B38(2600), B40(2300), B41(2500) 5G support No

79 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos Yes Speakers test Max. loudness 83.8 dB

Other Category Budget Announced March 2020 Release date March 2020 Launch price ~ 200 USD SAR (head) 0.492 W/kg SAR (body) 1.13 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

