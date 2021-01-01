Home > Samsung Smartphones > Samsung Galaxy M31: specifications and benchmarks

Samsung Galaxy M31

Samsung Galaxy M31
Display
74
Performance
41
Battery
87
Camera
74
NanoReview score
67
Category Mid-range
Announced February 2020
Release date March 2020
Launch price ~ 250 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Samsung Galaxy M31
74

Display

Type Super AMOLED
Size 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9
PPI 403 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 84%
Display features - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 142%
PWM 208 Hz
Response time 8.5 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
609 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
51

Design and build

Height 159.2 mm (6.27 inches)
Width 75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 191 gramm (6.74 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
84%
41

Performance

All specs and test Samsung Galaxy M31 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 9611
Max. clock 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 10 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G72 MP3
GPU clock 850 MHz
FLOPS ~259 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
1692
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
5999
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
321
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1237
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
107752
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
171384
AnTuTu Ranking - 290th place
59

Software

Operating system Android 10
ROM One UI 2.5
OS size 15 GB
87

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 6000 mAh
Charge power 15 W
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (45% in 60 min)
Full charging time 2:25 hr
74

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Galaxy M31
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", ISOCELL Bright GW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS
75

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* -
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 12
2G network GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 - SIM 1 & SIM 2
3G network HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G network LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 20(800), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G support No
78

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
80.9 dB

Other

SAR (head) 0.48 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.13 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy M31 may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.5 of 5 points (496 votes)

Write a comment

