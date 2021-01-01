Samsung Galaxy M31 Display 74 Performance 41 Battery 87 Camera 74 NanoReview score 67 Category Mid-range Announced February 2020 Release date March 2020 Launch price ~ 250 USD

74 Display Type Super AMOLED Size 6.4 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 PPI 403 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 84% Display features - Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 142% PWM 208 Hz Response time 8.5 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness 609 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

51 Design and build Height 159.2 mm (6.27 inches) Width 75.1 mm (2.96 inches) Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 191 gramm (6.74 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Red Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio 84%

41 Performance All specs and test Samsung Galaxy M31 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 9611 Max. clock 2300 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53

- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73 Lithography process 10 nanometers Graphics Mali-G72 MP3 GPU clock 850 MHz FLOPS ~259 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 1692 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 5999 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 321 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1237 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 107752 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 171384 AnTuTu Ranking - 290th place

59 Software Operating system Android 10 ROM One UI 2.5 OS size 15 GB

87 Battery Specifications Capacity 6000 mAh Charge power 15 W Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (45% in 60 min) Full charging time 2:25 hr

74 Camera Specs and camera test of the Galaxy M31 Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6920 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 123° Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.72", ISOCELL Bright GW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 12 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

Depth lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.0 Focal length 26 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns Sensor type CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS

75 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * - Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 12 2G network GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 - SIM 1 & SIM 2 3G network HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G network LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 20(800), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G support No

78 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos Yes Speakers test Max. loudness 80.9 dB

Other Category Mid-range Announced February 2020 Release date March 2020 Launch price ~ 250 USD SAR (head) 0.48 W/kg SAR (body) 1.13 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

