Samsung Galaxy M32

Samsung Galaxy M32
Display
82
Performance
44
Battery
85
Camera
63
NanoReview score
68
Category Mid-range
Announced June 2021
Release date June 2021
Launch price ~ 188 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Samsung Galaxy M32
82

Display

Type Super AMOLED
Size 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 411 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.5%
Max. Brightness
806 nits
57

Design and build

Height 160 mm (6.3 inches)
Width 74 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz)
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
83.5%
44

Performance

All specs and test Samsung Galaxy M32 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Mediatek Helio G80
Max. clock 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2
GPU clock 950 MHz
FLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
362
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1302
67

Software

Operating system Android 11
ROM One UI 3.1
85

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 6000 mAh
Charge power 25 W
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes
63

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Galaxy M32
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9216 x 6912
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Angle of widest lens 123°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 5380 x 3620
Aperture f/2.2
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
72

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 7
5G support No
93

Sound

Headphone audio jack Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes

Other

Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy M32 may differ by country or region

User ratings

4 of 5 points (6 votes)

Competitors

6. Samsung Galaxy A52 and Galaxy M32

Write a comment

