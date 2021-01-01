Samsung Galaxy M32 Display 82 Performance 44 Battery 85 Camera 63 NanoReview score 68 Category Mid-range Announced June 2021 Release date June 2021 Launch price ~ 188 USD

82 Display Type Super AMOLED Size 6.4 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 411 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 83.5% Max. Brightness 806 nits

57 Design and build Height 160 mm (6.3 inches) Width 74 mm (2.91 inches) Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 83.5%

44 Performance All specs and test Samsung Galaxy M32 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Mediatek Helio G80 Max. clock 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 Lithography process 12 nanometers Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 GPU clock 950 MHz FLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 362 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1302

67 Software Operating system Android 11 ROM One UI 3.1

85 Battery Specifications Capacity 6000 mAh Charge power 25 W Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes

63 Camera Specs and camera test of the Galaxy M32 Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels Image resolution 9216 x 6912 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Angle of widest lens 123° Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.97" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels Image resolution 5380 x 3620 Aperture f/2.2 Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

72 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 7 5G support No

93 Sound Headphone audio jack Yes Dolby Atmos Yes

Other Category Mid-range Announced June 2021 Release date June 2021 Launch price ~ 188 USD Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy M32 may differ by country or region