Samsung Galaxy M34 5G Screen: 6.5" Super AMOLED - 1080 x 2340

Review Display 85 Camera 68 Performance 39 Gaming 61 * Battery 90 * Connectivity 73 NanoReview Score 68 * Scores marked with a red asterisk ( * ) are approximate, as we currently do not have sufficient test results to make a precise estimation.

Display Type Super AMOLED Size 6.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 PPI 396 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No Max rated brightness 1000 nits HDR support No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

Design and build Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Silver, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button

Performance All specs and test Samsung Galaxy M34 5G in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Samsung Exynos 1280 Max clock 2400 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78 Lithography process 5 nanometers Graphics Mali-G68 MP4 GPU clock 1000 MHz FLOPS ~487 GFLOPS Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 746 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1884 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 408016 Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 13 ROM One UI 5.1

Battery Capacity 6000 mAh Max charge power 25 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (45% in 30 min) Full charging time 2:20 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of the Galaxy M34 5G Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Angle of widest lens 120° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 13 megapixels Image resolution 4160 x 3120 Aperture f/2.0 Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No 5G support Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes

Other Category Mid-range Announced June 2023 Release date June 2023 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy M34 5G may differ by country or region