Samsung Galaxy M34 5G
- Screen: 6.5" Super AMOLED - 1080 x 2340
- SoC: Samsung Exynos 1280
- Camera: 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
- Battery: 6000 mAh
- OS: Android 13
- Weight: undefined grams (NaN oz)
Review
Display
85
Camera
68
Performance
39
Gaming
61*
Battery
90*
Connectivity
73
NanoReview Score
68*
Scores marked with a red asterisk (*) are approximate, as we currently do not have sufficient test results to make a precise estimation.
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Samsung Galaxy M34 5G
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|PPI
|396 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|Max rated brightness
|1000 nits
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Design and build
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|Silver, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 1280
|Max clock
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78
|Lithography process
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G68 MP4
|GPU clock
|1000 MHz
|FLOPS
|~487 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
746
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1884
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
408016
Memory
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max size
|Up to 1024 GB
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|ROM
|One UI 5.1
Battery
|Capacity
|6000 mAh
|Max charge power
|25 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (45% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:20 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4160 x 3120
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|5G support
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|June 2023
|Release date
|June 2023
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy M34 5G may differ by country or region