Samsung Galaxy M34 5G
  • Screen: 6.5" Super AMOLED - 1080 x 2340
  • SoC: Samsung Exynos 1280
  • Camera: 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
  • Battery: 6000 mAh
  • OS: Android 13
  • Weight: undefined grams (NaN oz)

Review

Display
85
Camera
68
Performance
39
Gaming
61*
Battery
90*
Connectivity
73
NanoReview Score
68*
Scores marked with a red asterisk (*) are approximate, as we currently do not have sufficient test results to make a precise estimation.

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Samsung Galaxy M34 5G

Display

Type Super AMOLED
Size 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9
PPI 396 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No
Max rated brightness 1000 nits
HDR support No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display

Design and build

Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button

Performance

SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 1280
Max clock 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78
Lithography process 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G68 MP4
GPU clock 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~487 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
746
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1884
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
408016
Memory

RAM
RAM size 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13
ROM One UI 5.1

Battery

Capacity 6000 mAh
Max charge power 25 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (45% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:20 hr

Camera

Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Angle of widest lens 120°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120
Aperture f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
5G support Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced June 2023
Release date June 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy M34 5G may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.2 of 5 points (9 votes)

