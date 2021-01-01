Samsung Galaxy M51 Display 74 Performance 53 Battery 94 Camera 64 NanoReview score 69 Category Mid-range Announced August 2020 Release date September 2020 Launch price ~ 375 USD

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Samsung Galaxy M51

74 Display Type Super AMOLED Size 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 393 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 86.7% Display features - Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 97.6% PWM 255 Hz Response time 8 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness 672 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

54 Design and build Height 163.9 mm (6.45 inches) Width 76.3 mm (3 inches) Thickness 9.5 mm (0.37 inches) Weight 213 gramm (7.51 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors White, Black Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 86.7%

53 Performance All specs and test Samsung Galaxy M51 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G Max. clock 2200 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76) Lithography process 8 nanometers Graphics Adreno 618 GPU clock 500 MHz FLOPS ~386 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 2463 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 6727 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 535 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1623 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 202433 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 249489 AnTuTu Phone Scores - 198th place

59 Software Operating system Android 10 ROM One UI 2.5 OS size 22 GB

94 Battery Specifications Capacity 7000 mAh Charge power 25 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging Yes Fast charging Yes (35% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:47 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 16:52 hr Watching videos (Player) 25:14 hr Talk (3G) 52:57 hr Mobile Phone Battery Life Ranking - 2nd place

64 Camera Specs and camera test of the Galaxy M51 Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6920 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 123° Lenses 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 6464 x 4864 Aperture f/2.0 Focal length 26 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

77 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 15 2G network GSM850, GSM900, DCS1800, PCS1900 3G network WCDMA B1 (2100), B2 (1900), B4(AWS), B5(850), B8 (900) 4G network LTE B1(2100), B2(1900), B3(1800), B4(AWS), B5(850), B7(2600), B8(900), B12(700), B17(700), B20(800), B26(850), B28(700), B66(AWS-3) 5G support No

82 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos Yes Speakers test Max. loudness 89.6 dB

Other Category Mid-range Announced August 2020 Release date September 2020 Launch price ~ 375 USD SAR (head) 0.609 W/kg SAR (body) 1.446 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy M51 may differ by country or region