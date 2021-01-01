Home > Samsung Smartphones > Samsung Galaxy M51: specifications and benchmarks

Samsung Galaxy M51

Samsung Galaxy M51
Display
74
Performance
53
Battery
94
Camera
64
NanoReview score
69
Category Mid-range
Announced August 2020
Release date September 2020
Launch price ~ 375 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Samsung Galaxy M51
74

Display

Type Super AMOLED
Size 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 393 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 86.7%
Display features - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 97.6%
PWM 255 Hz
Response time 8 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
672 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
54

Design and build

Height 163.9 mm (6.45 inches)
Width 76.3 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 9.5 mm (0.37 inches)
Weight 213 gramm (7.51 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
86.7%
53

Performance

All specs and test Samsung Galaxy M51 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
Max. clock 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618
GPU clock 500 MHz
FLOPS ~386 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
2463
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
6727
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
535
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1623
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
202433
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
249489
AnTuTu Phone Scores - 198th place
59

Software

Operating system Android 10
ROM One UI 2.5
OS size 22 GB
94

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 7000 mAh
Charge power 25 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging Yes
Fast charging Yes (35% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:47 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
16:52 hr
Watching videos (Player)
25:14 hr
Talk (3G)
52:57 hr
64

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Galaxy M51
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
77

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 15
2G network GSM850, GSM900, DCS1800, PCS1900
3G network WCDMA B1 (2100), B2 (1900), B4(AWS), B5(850), B8 (900)
4G network LTE B1(2100), B2(1900), B3(1800), B4(AWS), B5(850), B7(2600), B8(900), B12(700), B17(700), B20(800), B26(850), B28(700), B66(AWS-3)
5G support No
82

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
89.6 dB

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced August 2020
Release date September 2020
Launch price ~ 375 USD
SAR (head) 0.609 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.446 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy M51 may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.5 of 5 points (325 votes)

Competitors

1. Galaxy M51 vs Galaxy S10
2. Galaxy M51 vs Galaxy A51
3. Galaxy M51 vs Galaxy A71
4. Galaxy M51 vs Galaxy S20
5. Galaxy M51 vs Galaxy M31
6. Galaxy M51 vs Redmi Note 9 Pro
7. Galaxy M51 vs Mi Note 10 Lite
8. Galaxy M51 vs Redmi Note 9
9. Galaxy M51 vs Poco F2 Pro
10. Galaxy M51 vs OnePlus Nord
11. Galaxy M51 vs Galaxy M31s
12. Galaxy M51 vs Pixel 4a
13. Galaxy M51 vs Poco X3 NFC
14. Galaxy M51 vs Galaxy S20 FE

Write a comment

РусскийEnglish