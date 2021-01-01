Home > Samsung Smartphones > Samsung Galaxy M52 5G: specifications and benchmarks

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G
Display
87
Performance
69
Battery
85
Camera
62
NanoReview score
75
Category Mid-range
Announced September 2021
Release date September 2021
Launch price ~ 404 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G
87

Display

Type Super AMOLED
Size 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 393 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 86.4%
Display features - Always-On Display
62

Design and build

Height 164.2 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 173 gramm (6.1 oz)
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
86.4%
69

Performance

All specs and test Samsung Galaxy M52 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
Max. clock 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
Lithography process 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 642L
GPU clock 490 MHz
Memory
RAM size 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
775
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2814
67

Software

Operating system Android 11
ROM One UI 3.1
85

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh
Charge power 25 W
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes
62

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Galaxy M52 5G
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Angle of widest lens 123°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.2
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS
79

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot Yes
LTE Cat* 20
5G support Yes
93

Sound

Headphone audio jack Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced September 2021
Release date September 2021
Launch price ~ 404 USD
SAR (head) 0.79 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.4 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy M52 5G may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.9 of 5 points (6 votes)

