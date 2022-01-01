Home > Samsung Smartphones > Samsung Galaxy M53: specifications and benchmarks

Samsung Galaxy M53

Samsung Galaxy M53
Display
87
Performance
52
Battery
85
Camera
69
NanoReview score
72
Category Mid-range
Announced April 2022
Release date April 2022

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Samsung Galaxy M53
87

Display

Type Super AMOLED
Size 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 394 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.3%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
61

Design and build

Height 164.7 mm (6.48 inches)
Width 77 mm (3.03 inches)
Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 176 gramm (6.21 oz)
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
85.3%
52

Performance

All specs and test Samsung Galaxy M53 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 900
Max. clock 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78
Lithography process 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G68 MC4
GPU clock 900 MHz
Memory
RAM size 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
706
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2112
67

Software

Operating system Android 12
ROM One UI 4.1
85

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh
Charge power 25 W
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes
69

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Galaxy M53
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels
Image resolution 12000 x 9000
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Lenses 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
79

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
5G support Yes
81

Sound

Headphone audio jack No
Dolby Atmos Yes

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced April 2022
Release date April 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy M53 may differ by country or region

User ratings

4.5 of 5 points (7 votes)

