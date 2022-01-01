Samsung Galaxy M53 Display 87 Performance 52 Battery 85 Camera 69 NanoReview score 72 Category Mid-range Announced April 2022 Release date April 2022

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Samsung Galaxy M53

87 Display Type Super AMOLED Size 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 394 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 85.3% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

61 Design and build Height 164.7 mm (6.48 inches) Width 77 mm (3.03 inches) Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) Weight 176 gramm (6.21 oz) Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 85.3%

52 Performance All specs and test Samsung Galaxy M53 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 900 Max. clock 2400 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78 Lithography process 6 nanometers Graphics Mali-G68 MC4 GPU clock 900 MHz Memory RAM size 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 706 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 2112

67 Software Operating system Android 12 ROM One UI 4.1

85 Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh Charge power 25 W Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes

69 Camera Specs and camera test of the Galaxy M53 Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels Image resolution 12000 x 9000 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Lenses 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

79 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No 5G support Yes

81 Sound Headphone audio jack No Dolby Atmos Yes

Other Category Mid-range Announced April 2022 Release date April 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy M53 may differ by country or region