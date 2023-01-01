Home > Samsung Smartphones > Samsung Galaxy M54: specifications and benchmarks

Samsung Galaxy M54

Samsung Galaxy M54
  • Screen: 6.7" Super AMOLED - 1080 x 2400
  • SoC: Samsung Exynos 1380
  • Camera: 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
  • Battery: 6000 mAh
  • OS: Android 13
  • Weight: 199 grams (7.02 oz)

Review

Display
87
Performance
51
Battery
89
Camera
64
Connectivity
82
NanoReview score
71

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Samsung Galaxy M54
87

Display

Type Super AMOLED
Size 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 393 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No
Max rated brightness 500 nits
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 85%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
48

Design and build

Height 164.9 mm (6.49 inches)
Width 77.3 mm (3.04 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 199 g (7.02 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
85%
51

Performance

All specs and test Samsung Galaxy M54 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 1380
Max clock 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78
Lithography process 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G68 MP5
GPU clock 950 MHz
FLOPS ~608 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
758
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2706
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
510262
CPU 150091
GPU 148629
Memory 84142
UX 125351
Total score 510262
Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB
67

Software

Operating system Android 13
ROM One UI 5.1
OS size 36.2 GB
89

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 6000 mAh
Charge power 25 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes
64

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Galaxy M54
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels
Image resolution 12000 x 9000
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 30 FPS (720p)
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung HM6 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/4"
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm
Sensor size 1/2.8"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
82

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Depends on the region
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot Yes
2G network GSM850, GSM900, DCS1800, PCS1900
3G network UMTS B1(2100), B2(1900), B4(AWS), B5(850), B8(900)
4G network LTE B1(2100), B2(1900), B3(1800), B4(AWS), B5(850), B7(2600), B8(900), B12(700), B17(700), B20(800), B26(850), B28(700), B66(AWS-3), B38(2600), B40(2300), B41(2500)
5G support Yes
81

Sound

Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos Yes

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced March 2023
Release date March 2023
SAR (head) 0.49 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.2 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy M54 may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.6 of 5 points (5 votes)

