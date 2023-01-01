Samsung Galaxy M54 Screen: 6.7" Super AMOLED - 1080 x 2400

6.7" Super AMOLED - 1080 x 2400 SoC: Samsung Exynos 1380

Samsung Exynos 1380 Camera: 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)

3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Battery: 6000 mAh

6000 mAh OS: Android 13

Android 13 Weight: 199 grams (7.02 oz)

87 Display Type Super AMOLED Size 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 393 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No Max rated brightness 500 nits Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 85% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

48 Design and build Height 164.9 mm (6.49 inches) Width 77.3 mm (3.04 inches) Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 199 g (7.02 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Silver, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 85%

51 Performance All specs and test Samsung Galaxy M54 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Samsung Exynos 1380 Max clock 2400 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78 Lithography process 5 nanometers Graphics Mali-G68 MP5 GPU clock 950 MHz FLOPS ~608 GFLOPS Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 758 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 2706 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 510262 CPU 150091 GPU 148629 Memory 84142 UX 125351 Total score 510262

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB

67 Software Operating system Android 13 ROM One UI 5.1 OS size 36.2 GB

89 Battery Specifications Capacity 6000 mAh Charge power 25 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes

64 Camera Specs and camera test of the Galaxy M54 Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels Image resolution 12000 x 9000 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 30 FPS (720p) Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung HM6 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Sensor: 1/4"

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 6464 x 4864 Aperture f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm Sensor size 1/2.8" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

82 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC NFC * Depends on the region Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot Yes 2G network GSM850, GSM900, DCS1800, PCS1900 3G network UMTS B1(2100), B2(1900), B4(AWS), B5(850), B8(900) 4G network LTE B1(2100), B2(1900), B3(1800), B4(AWS), B5(850), B7(2600), B8(900), B12(700), B17(700), B20(800), B26(850), B28(700), B66(AWS-3), B38(2600), B40(2300), B41(2500) 5G support Yes

81 Sound Headphone audio jack No FM radio No Dolby Atmos Yes

Other Category Mid-range Announced March 2023 Release date March 2023 SAR (head) 0.49 W/kg SAR (body) 1.2 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy M54 may differ by country or region