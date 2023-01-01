Samsung Galaxy M54
- Screen: 6.7" Super AMOLED - 1080 x 2400
- SoC: Samsung Exynos 1380
- Camera: 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
- Battery: 6000 mAh
- OS: Android 13
- Weight: 199 grams (7.02 oz)
Review
Display
87
Performance
51
Battery
89
Camera
64
Connectivity
82
NanoReview score
71
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Samsung Galaxy M54
87
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|PPI
|393 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
48
Design and build
|Height
|164.9 mm (6.49 inches)
|Width
|77.3 mm (3.04 inches)
|Thickness
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|199 g (7.02 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|Silver, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
85%
51
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 1380
|Max clock
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78
|Lithography process
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G68 MP5
|GPU clock
|950 MHz
|FLOPS
|~608 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
758
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2706
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
510262
|CPU
|150091
|GPU
|148629
|Memory
|84142
|UX
|125351
|Total score
|510262
Memory
|RAM size
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max size
|Up to 1024 GB
67
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|ROM
|One UI 5.1
|OS size
|36.2 GB
89
Battery
|Capacity
|6000 mAh
|Charge power
|25 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
64
Camera
|Matrix
|108 megapixels
|Image resolution
|12000 x 9000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|30 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung HM6 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/4"
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6464 x 4864
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|26 mm
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
82
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.3
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|2G network
|GSM850, GSM900, DCS1800, PCS1900
|3G network
|UMTS B1(2100), B2(1900), B4(AWS), B5(850), B8(900)
|4G network
|LTE B1(2100), B2(1900), B3(1800), B4(AWS), B5(850), B7(2600), B8(900), B12(700), B17(700), B20(800), B26(850), B28(700), B66(AWS-3), B38(2600), B40(2300), B41(2500)
|5G support
|Yes
81
Sound
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|FM radio
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|March 2023
|Release date
|March 2023
|SAR (head)
|0.49 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.2 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy M54 may differ by country or region