Samsung Galaxy Note 10
Display
75
Performance
82
Battery
78
Camera
79
NanoReview score
79
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|August 2019
|Release date
|August 2019
|Launch price
|~ 962 USD
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Samsung Galaxy Note 10
75
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.3 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2280 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19:9
|PPI
|401 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Screen-to-body ratio
|91.4%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|97.1%
|PWM
|236 Hz
|Response time
|8 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
780 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
85
Design and build
|Height
|151 mm (5.94 inches)
|Width
|71.8 mm (2.83 inches)
|Thickness
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|168 gramm (5.93 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue, Pink
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
91.4%
82
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9825
|Max. clock
|2730 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: M4
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali G76 MP12
|GPU clock
|770 MHz
|FLOPS
|~943 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|Memory card
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
4425
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
10432
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
707
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2558
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
345733
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
430676
AnTuTu Android Rating - 80th place
59
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|One UI 2.5
|OS size
|20 GB
78
Battery
|Capacity
|3500 mAh
|Charge power
|25 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes, Qi/PMA (12 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (55% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
11:49 hr
Watching videos (Player)
18:05 hr
Talk (3G)
25:06 hr
Smartphone Battery Life Ranking - 116th place
79
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|Lenses
|3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.1
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3P9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|10 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3648 x 2736
|Aperture
|f/1.6
|Focal length
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|1.22 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.65"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) при 30 FPS
90
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|20
|2G network
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 CDMA 800 / 1900 - USA
|3G network
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G network
|LTE-A Pro Cat. 20 (2000/150 Мбит/с)
|5G support
|No
86
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|FM radio
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
80.8 dB
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|August 2019
|Release date
|August 2019
|Launch price
|~ 962 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.21 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.52 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy Note 10 may differ by country or region