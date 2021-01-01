Home > Samsung Smartphones > Samsung Galaxy Note 10: specifications and benchmarks

Samsung Galaxy Note 10

Samsung Galaxy Note 10
Display
75
Performance
82
Battery
78
Camera
79
NanoReview score
79
Category Flagship
Announced August 2019
Release date August 2019
Launch price ~ 962 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Samsung Galaxy Note 10
75

Display

Type Super AMOLED
Size 6.3 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2280 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9
PPI 401 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 91.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 97.1%
PWM 236 Hz
Response time 8 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
780 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
85

Design and build

Height 151 mm (5.94 inches)
Width 71.8 mm (2.83 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 168 gramm (5.93 oz)
Waterproof IP68
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
91.4%
82

Performance

All specs and test Samsung Galaxy Note 10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9825
Max. clock 2730 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: M4
L3 cache 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP12
GPU clock 770 MHz
FLOPS ~943 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
4425
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
10432
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
707
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2558
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
345733
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
430676
59

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM One UI 2.5
OS size 20 GB
78

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3500 mAh
Charge power 25 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA (12 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (55% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:30 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
11:49 hr
Watching videos (Player)
18:05 hr
Talk (3G)
25:06 hr
79

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Galaxy Note 10
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 2x
Flash LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123°
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.1
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3P9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels
Image resolution 3648 x 2736
Aperture f/1.6
Focal length 26 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.65"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS
90

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot Yes
LTE Cat* 20
2G network GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 CDMA 800 / 1900 - USA
3G network HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G network LTE-A Pro Cat. 20 (2000/150 Мбит/с)
5G support No
86

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
80.8 dB

Other

Category Flagship
Announced August 2019
Release date August 2019
Launch price ~ 962 USD
SAR (head) 0.21 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.52 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy Note 10 may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.5 of 5 points (109 votes)

