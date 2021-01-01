Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Display 75 Performance 82 Battery 78 Camera 79 NanoReview score 79 Category Flagship Announced August 2019 Release date August 2019 Launch price ~ 962 USD

75 Display Type Super AMOLED Size 6.3 inches Resolution 1080 x 2280 pixels Aspect ratio 19:9 PPI 401 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Screen-to-body ratio 91.4% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 97.1% PWM 236 Hz Response time 8 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness 780 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

85 Design and build Height 151 mm (5.94 inches) Width 71.8 mm (2.83 inches) Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 168 gramm (5.93 oz) Waterproof IP68 Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors White, Black, Blue, Pink Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 91.4%

82 Performance All specs and test Samsung Galaxy Note 10 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9825 Max. clock 2730 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A75

- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: M4 L3 cache 4 MB Lithography process 7 nanometers Graphics Mali G76 MP12 GPU clock 770 MHz FLOPS ~943 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.0 Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 4425 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 10432 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 707 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 2558 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 345733 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 430676 AnTuTu Android Rating - 80th place

59 Software Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) ROM One UI 2.5 OS size 20 GB

78 Battery Specifications Capacity 3500 mAh Charge power 25 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA (12 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (55% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:30 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 11:49 hr Watching videos (Player) 18:05 hr Talk (3G) 25:06 hr Smartphone Battery Life Ranking - 116th place

79 Camera Specs and camera test of the Galaxy Note 10 Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 Zoom Optical, 2x Flash LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 123° Lenses 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.1

- Focal length: 52 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 12 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3P9 (ISOCELL CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 10 megapixels Image resolution 3648 x 2736 Aperture f/1.6 Focal length 26 mm Pixel size 1.22 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size 1/2.65" Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS

90 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot Yes LTE Cat * 20 2G network GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 CDMA 800 / 1900 - USA 3G network HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G network LTE-A Pro Cat. 20 (2000/150 Мбит/с) 5G support No

86 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack No FM radio No Dolby Atmos Yes Speakers test Max. loudness 80.8 dB

Other Category Flagship Announced August 2019 Release date August 2019 Launch price ~ 962 USD SAR (head) 0.21 W/kg SAR (body) 1.52 W/kg Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

