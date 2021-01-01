Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Display 75 Performance 66 Battery 77 Camera 76 NanoReview score 73 Category Flagship Announced January 2020 Release date February 2020 Launch price ~ 500 USD

75 Display Type Super AMOLED Size 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 394 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 86.6% Display features - Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 140.4% PWM 229 Hz Response time 8 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness 612 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

59 Design and build Height 163.7 mm (6.44 inches) Width 76.1 mm (3 inches) Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 199 gramm (7.02 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Glass Frame material Plastic Colors White, Black, Red Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 86.6%

66 Performance All specs and test Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9810 Max. clock 2700 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 4 cores at 2.9 GHz: Exynos M3 L3 cache 4 MB Lithography process 10 nanometers Graphics Mali-G72MP18 GPU clock 572 MHz FLOPS ~658 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 3005 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 8710 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 670 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 2027 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 249553 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 349824 AnTuTu Benchmark Rating - 114th place

59 Software Operating system Android 10.0 ROM One UI 2.5 OS size 21 GB

77 Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh Charge power 25 W Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:40 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 14:37 hr Watching videos (Player) 15:23 hr Talk (3G) 27:03 hr Phones With the Best Battery Life - 96th place

76 Camera Specs and camera test of the Galaxy Note 10 Lite Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 Zoom Optical, 2x Flash LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° Lenses 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 52 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.6" (CMOS)

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 12 mm

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 6464 x 4864 Aperture f/2.2 Focal length 25 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

79 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 20 2G network GSM 700 / 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1800 / 1900 / 2100 / 2600 / 2300 / 2500 3G network UMTS 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1900 / 2100 4G network LTE 700 / 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1800 / 1900 / 2100 / 2600 / 2300 / 2500 5G support No

79 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio No Dolby Atmos Yes Speakers test Max. loudness 83.4 dB

Other Category Flagship Announced January 2020 Release date February 2020 Launch price ~ 500 USD SAR (head) 0.29 W/kg SAR (body) 1.08 W/kg Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

