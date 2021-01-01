Home > Samsung Smartphones > Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite: specifications and benchmarks

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite
Display
75
Performance
66
Battery
77
Camera
76
NanoReview score
73
Category Flagship
Announced January 2020
Release date February 2020
Launch price ~ 500 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite
75

Display

Type Super AMOLED
Size 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 394 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 86.6%
Display features - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 140.4%
PWM 229 Hz
Response time 8 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
612 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
59

Design and build

Height 163.7 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 76.1 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 199 gramm (7.02 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Glass
Frame material Plastic
Colors White, Black, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
86.6%
66

Performance

All specs and test Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9810
Max. clock 2700 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.9 GHz: Exynos M3
L3 cache 4 MB
Lithography process 10 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G72MP18
GPU clock 572 MHz
FLOPS ~658 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
3005
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
8710
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
670
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2027
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
249553
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
349824
59

Software

Operating system Android 10.0
ROM One UI 2.5
OS size 21 GB
77

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh
Charge power 25 W
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
14:37 hr
Watching videos (Player)
15:23 hr
Talk (3G)
27:03 hr
76

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Galaxy Note 10 Lite
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 2x
Flash LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120°
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6" (CMOS)
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/2.2
Focal length 25 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
79

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 20
2G network GSM 700 / 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1800 / 1900 / 2100 / 2600 / 2300 / 2500
3G network UMTS 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1900 / 2100
4G network LTE 700 / 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1800 / 1900 / 2100 / 2600 / 2300 / 2500
5G support No
79

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
83.4 dB

Other

Category Flagship
Announced January 2020
Release date February 2020
Launch price ~ 500 USD
SAR (head) 0.29 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.08 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy Note 10 Lite may differ by country or region

