Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite
Display
75
Performance
66
Battery
77
Camera
76
NanoReview score
73
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|January 2020
|Release date
|February 2020
|Launch price
|~ 500 USD
75
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|PPI
|394 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|86.6%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|140.4%
|PWM
|229 Hz
|Response time
|8 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
612 nits
59
Design and build
|Height
|163.7 mm (6.44 inches)
|Width
|76.1 mm (3 inches)
|Thickness
|8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
|Weight
|199 gramm (7.02 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
86.6%
66
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9810
|Max. clock
|2700 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.9 GHz: Exynos M3
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G72MP18
|GPU clock
|572 MHz
|FLOPS
|~658 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
3005
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
8710
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
670
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2027
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
249553
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
349824
59
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10.0
|ROM
|One UI 2.5
|OS size
|21 GB
77
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|Charge power
|25 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:40 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
14:37 hr
Watching videos (Player)
15:23 hr
Talk (3G)
27:03 hr
76
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6" (CMOS)
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6464 x 4864
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|25 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
79
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|2G network
|GSM 700 / 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1800 / 1900 / 2100 / 2600 / 2300 / 2500
|3G network
|UMTS 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1900 / 2100
|4G network
|LTE 700 / 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1800 / 1900 / 2100 / 2600 / 2300 / 2500
|5G support
|No
79
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
83.4 dB
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|January 2020
|Release date
|February 2020
|Launch price
|~ 500 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.29 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.08 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
Some specifications of the Galaxy Note 10 Lite may differ by country or region