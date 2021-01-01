Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus: specifications and benchmarks

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus Display 80 Performance 84 Battery 87 Camera 84 NanoReview score 83 Category Flagship Announced August 2019 Release date August 2019 Launch price ~ 1125 USD

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus

80 Display Type Super AMOLED Size 6.8 inches Resolution 1440 x 3040 pixels Aspect ratio 19:9 PPI 495 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Screen-to-body ratio 92.39% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 95.4% PWM 250 Hz Response time 3.6 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness 794 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

84 Design and build Height 162.3 mm (6.39 inches) Width 77.2 mm (3.04 inches) Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) Waterproof IP68 Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors White, Black, Red Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 92.39%

84 Performance All specs and test Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9825 Max. clock 2730 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A75

- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: M4 L3 cache 4 MB Lithography process 7 nanometers Graphics Mali G76 MP12 GPU clock 770 MHz FLOPS ~943 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 12 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.0 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1000 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 4518 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 10410 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 715 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 2572 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 344133 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 442524 AnTuTu 8 Android Results - 74th place

59 Software Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) ROM One UI 2.5 OS size 31.6 GB

87 Battery Specifications Capacity 4300 mAh Charge power 45 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA (15 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (65% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:05 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 12:07 hr Watching videos (Player) 18:50 hr Talk (3G) 32:32 hr Smartphone Battery Life Ranking - 62nd place

84 Camera Specs and camera test of the Galaxy Note 10 Plus Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 Zoom Optical, 2x Flash LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 123° Lenses 4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP + 0 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.1

- Focal length: 52 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 12 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3P9 (ISOCELL CMOS)

Depth lens Yes Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 10 megapixels Image resolution 3648 x 2736 Aperture f/1.6 Focal length 26 mm Pixel size 1.22 microns Sensor type CMOS Sensor size 1/2.65" Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality 126 Video quality 98 Generic camera score 117

90 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 20 2G network GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G network HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G network LTE-A (7CA) Cat. 20 2048/150 Мбит/с 5G support Yes

88 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack No FM radio No Dolby Atmos Yes Speakers test Max. loudness 85.3 dB

Other Category Flagship Announced August 2019 Release date August 2019 Launch price ~ 1125 USD SAR (head) 0.19 W/kg SAR (body) 1.4 W/kg Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy Note 10 Plus may differ by country or region