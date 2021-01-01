Home > Samsung Smartphones > Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus: specifications and benchmarks

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus
Display
80
Performance
84
Battery
87
Camera
84
NanoReview score
83
Category Flagship
Announced August 2019
Release date August 2019
Launch price ~ 1125 USD

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus
80

Display

Type Super AMOLED
Size 6.8 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3040 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9
PPI 495 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 92.39%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 95.4%
PWM 250 Hz
Response time 3.6 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
794 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
84

Design and build

Height 162.3 mm (6.39 inches)
Width 77.2 mm (3.04 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz)
Waterproof IP68
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors White, Black, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
92.39%
84

Performance

All specs and test Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9825
Max. clock 2730 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: M4
L3 cache 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP12
GPU clock 770 MHz
FLOPS ~943 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1000 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
4518
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
10410
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
715
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2572
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
344133
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
442524
59

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM One UI 2.5
OS size 31.6 GB
87

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4300 mAh
Charge power 45 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA (15 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (65% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:05 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
12:07 hr
Watching videos (Player)
18:50 hr
Talk (3G)
32:32 hr
84

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Galaxy Note 10 Plus
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 2x
Flash LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123°
Lenses 4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.1
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3P9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
Depth lens Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels
Image resolution 3648 x 2736
Aperture f/1.6
Focal length 26 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.65"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
126
Video quality
98
Generic camera score
117
90

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 20
2G network GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G network HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G network LTE-A (7CA) Cat. 20 2048/150 Мбит/с
5G support Yes
88

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
85.3 dB

Other

Category Flagship
Announced August 2019
Release date August 2019
Launch price ~ 1125 USD
SAR (head) 0.19 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.4 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy Note 10 Plus may differ by country or region

