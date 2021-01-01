Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Display 76 Performance 91 Battery 93 Camera 75 NanoReview score 83 Category Flagship Announced August 2020 Release date August 2020 Launch price ~ 1000 USD

76 Display Type Super AMOLED Size 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 393 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 89.2% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 99.9% PWM 250 Hz Response time 6.4 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness 610 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

72 Design and build Height 161.6 mm (6.36 inches) Width 75.2 mm (2.96 inches) Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 192 gramm (6.77 oz) Waterproof IP68 Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 89.2%

91 Performance All specs and test Samsung Galaxy Note 20 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Samsung Exynos 990 Max. clock 2730 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76

- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5 Lithography process 7 nanometers Graphics Mali-G77 MP11 GPU clock 550 MHz FLOPS ~1196 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5 Memory clock 2400 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 4884 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 12376 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 931 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 2780 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 515165 AnTuTu Android Phone Scores - 39th place

59 Software Operating system Android 10 ROM One UI 2.5 OS size 35 GB

93 Battery Specifications Capacity 4300 mAh Charge power 25 W Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:05 hr

75 Camera Specs and camera test of the Galaxy Note 20 Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels Image resolution 12000 x 9000 Zoom Optical, 3x Flash Dual LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 120° Lenses 3 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX555 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 103 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2LA (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Note 20 from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 10 megapixels Image resolution 3872 x 2592 Aperture f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm Pixel size 1.22 microns Sensor type CMOS Sensor size 1/3.2" Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality 123 Video quality 105 Generic camera score 120

93 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 3.2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * Yes Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 20 2G network GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G network HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G network LTE 700 / 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1800 / 1900 / 2100 / 2600 / 2000 / 2300 / 2500 5G support Yes

89 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack No FM radio No Dolby Atmos Yes Speakers test Max. loudness 87.2 dB

Other Category Flagship Announced August 2020 Release date August 2020 Launch price ~ 1000 USD SAR (head) 0.359 W/kg SAR (body) 1.366 W/kg Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

