Samsung Galaxy Note 20

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Type Super AMOLED
Size 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 393 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 89.2%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9%
PWM 250 Hz
Response time 6.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
610 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Height 161.6 mm (6.36 inches)
Width 75.2 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 192 gramm (6.77 oz)
Waterproof IP68
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
89.2%
All specs and test Samsung Galaxy Note 20 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 990
Max. clock 2730 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5
Lithography process 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MP11
GPU clock 550 MHz
FLOPS ~1196 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5
Memory clock 2400 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
4884
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
12376
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
931
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2780
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
515165
Operating system Android 10
ROM One UI 2.5
OS size 35 GB
Specifications
Capacity 4300 mAh
Charge power 25 W
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:05 hr
Specs and camera test of the Galaxy Note 20
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels
Image resolution 12000 x 9000
Zoom Optical, 3x
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120°
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX555 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 103 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2LA (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Note 20 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels
Image resolution 3872 x 2592
Aperture f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.2"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
123
Video quality
105
Generic camera score
120
Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* Yes
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 20
2G network GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G network HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G network LTE 700 / 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1800 / 1900 / 2100 / 2600 / 2000 / 2300 / 2500
5G support Yes
Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
87.2 dB

Other

Category Flagship
Announced August 2020
Release date August 2020
Launch price ~ 1000 USD
SAR (head) 0.359 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.366 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy Note 20 may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.4 of 5 points (106 votes)

