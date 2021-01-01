Home > Samsung Smartphones > Samsung Galaxy Note 8: specifications and benchmarks

Samsung Galaxy Note 8
Full specifications

Type Super AMOLED
Size 6.3 inches
Resolution 1440 x 2960 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.5:9
PPI 522 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 83.14%
Display features - Always-On Display
Display tests
PWM 257 Hz
Response time 4.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
637 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Height 162.5 mm (6.4 inches)
Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz)
Waterproof IP68
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors Black, Gold, Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
83.14%
All specs and test Samsung Galaxy Note 8 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 8895
Max. clock 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.69 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.314 GHz: Exynos M2
Lithography process 10 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G71 MP20
GPU clock 546 MHz
FLOPS ~349 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1794 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
1970
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
6724
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
168958
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
258272
Operating system Android 7.1.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM One UI
OS size 13 GB
Specifications
Capacity 3300 mAh
Charge power 15 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA (10 W)
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (42% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
10:20 hr
Watching videos (Player)
14:34 hr
Talk (3G)
22:16 hr
Specs and camera test of the Galaxy Note 8
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 2x
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Note 8 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/1.7
Focal length 25 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.6"
Video resolution 1440p при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
100
Video quality
84
Generic camera score
94
Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot Yes
LTE Cat* 16
2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
4G network LTE 700, LTE 2300, LTE 1900, LTE 900, LTE 1700, LTE 850, LTE 2600, LTE 1800, LTE 800, LTE 2100, LTE 2500
Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
86 dB

Other

Category Flagship
Announced August 2017
Release date September 2017
Launch price ~ 875 USD
SAR (head) 0.173 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.29 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy Note 8 may differ by country or region

